ARIZONA — There is growing evidence that children’s social-emotional development is associated with better outcomes at home, at school, and in the community. Social-emotional development refers to how children learn to express their feelings, develop relationships, and practice social skills.
How does social-emotional development begin?
Children begin developing social-emotional skills at birth. Infants begin turning their heads toward their caregivers’ voices, looking toward their caregivers and cooing, and crying to let their caregivers know they need something. Their emotional signals, such as smiling, crying, or demonstrating interest and attention, strongly influence the behaviors of others. Similarly, the emotional reactions of others affect children’s social behaviors. As children mature and develop, their social-emotional skills become less centered on having their own needs met by their caregivers and more centered on participating in routines and enjoying experiences with friends and caregivers.
The early-childhood years are a critical time for the formation of positive feelings toward oneself, others, and the larger world. When children are encouraged, nurtured and accepted by adults and peers, they are more likely to be well-adjusted. On the contrary, children who are neglected, rejected, or abused are at risk for social and mental health challenges.
Children develop social-emotional skills in the context of their relationships with their primary caregivers, families, and cultures. Considering how diverse our society is, you can imagine that this diversity is also expressed in how families from different cultures teach children how to manage emotions, socialize, and engage with others. For example, in some cultures, children are taught to avoid eye contact when communicating with others. For other cultures, eye contact is an essential component of social interaction. Culture also affects parenting practices and ways individuals deal with emotions, including handling stress and coping with adversity.
Family priorities affect social-emotional competence. For example, some families might place a high value on talking about emotions and expressing them as they occur, whereas other families may value doing the opposite. As a school-age staff member, you need to be sensitive and respectful of individual differences in social-emotional development when engaging with children in your care and their families.
According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), social and emotional development (also called social-emotional learning) consists of the following five core components: self-awareness, self- management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision- making.
School-age social skills
Social skills pertain to the way we interact and communicate with others. They might also be called “social rules,” because many times, these skills are unspoken rules we use when interacting with others. When children develop common social skills, they are more likely to experience success in school and later in life.
Self-Management includes following instructions, accepting Criticism, accepting “No” for an answer, asking for help, asking for permission, staying on task and ignoring distractions, making a good choice and solving problems.
Social Interactions include greeting others, seeking another’s attention, disagreeing appropriately, apologizing, giving and accepting compliments, having a conversation and sharing with others, working with others, using appropriate voice tone, accepting others, showing respect and showing appreciation.
Emotions Management includes avoiding a fight or conflict, using an anger control strategy, solving problems, accepting failures and coping with the pressures of others’ expectations.
For more information, visit the Arizona Department of Education website at azed.gov. To find the specific virtual lab lesson on Social Emotional Development, visit virtuallabschool.org.
