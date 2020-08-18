PHOENIX – As K-12 schools face unique challenges heading into the 2020-2021 school year in the midst of a pandemic, Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have donated more than $50,000 to schools in the communities they serve in an effort to help fulfill the need for traditional school supplies as well as increased needs for technology and protective equipment.
Nearly $10,000 was donated to schools in the Arizona communities of Bisbee, Prescott, Cottonwood, Safford and Show Low.
“As students and teachers head back to school this fall, we know budgets are tight due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and there are many schools and students who may lack the resources to purchase school supplies,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We hope these donations will assist in providing the tools and materials needed to help start the school year off right.”
In addition to monetary donations, Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands recently donated hundreds of Chromebooks to Title 1 schools across its footprint to help bridge the digital divide for students and schools with limited technology. The company has donated 1,500 Chromebooks over the past seven years to Title 1 schools in the markets it serves.
“We are proud to support schools in the communities we serve during these unprecedented times with donations that will help provide immediate assistance to those who need it the most,” Laulis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.