PINETOP-LAKESIDE — To boost school spirit, Blue Ridge High School Student Council sponsored a spirit rock painting contest.
The rocks were judged in categories such as Creative, Artistic and Encouraging.
Students painted their rocks, put their name on the back and placed them by the spirit rock located at the entrance to Paul Moro Stadium.
Prizes included $20 gift cards to Red Devil and Darbi’s.
The winners were announced in the categories of Most Creative, Most Artistic and Most Encouraging.
Most Creative: 1st: Bethany Thompson, 2nd: Katelyn Knippers and 3rd: Sienna Grzelak.
Most Artistic: 1st: Makenzie Halama, 2nd: Claire Lopez and 3rd: Greta Freeman.
Most Encouraging: 1st: Sarah Miles, 2nd: Colter and Tali Applegate and 3rd: Tali Applegate.
