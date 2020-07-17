ST. JOHNS —“It’s not every day you get to meet a veteran with six deployments. It’s even rarer to meet one whose sole mission was to bring happiness and peace of mind to those around them and back home in the U.S.,” said Lt. Col Lindsey Elder, Deputy Division Public Affairs Officer of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss.
Lt. Col Douglas Ball II, a Chaplain with the 1st Armored Division, grew up on a ranch near St. Johns.
After graduating from St. Johns High School in 1993, he received his Army ROTC commission from John Brown University as a signal officer in 1998. He became a Chaplain in the Nebraska National Guard and has served as an active duty Chaplain since 2005.
Because the families of military men can’t go with them when they serve in war areas, Ball and his wife Sarah came up with a creative way to help their children cope with their missing father.
Bosnia Bob is a G.I Joe toy that goes everywhere with Ball, including all six of their deployments, and an extra month-long extension in Afghanistan during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bosnia Bob started because our oldest son Robbie was born during Doug’s first deployment. I started buying boy toys. Doug grew up playing with G.I. Joes so I thought this would be a fun way to connect with his son,” said Sarah.
She gave one to each of them and Bosnia Bob has never let Ball’s side, though his son’s G.I. Joe didn’t survive childhood.
Bosnia Bob has not only helped the Ball’s children, he has helped plenty of the soldiers that Ball serves with. Being a Chaplain means Ball helps others of all faiths with counseling, finding services and resources to connect them with, and helping them, through Bosnia Bob, stay in touch with their families.
“A lot of soldiers also carry something with them to help them remember their families,” said Ball in a phone interview from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. “Many of them have stuffed animals and other toys from their children.”
Ball and his family are now stationed at Fort Bliss and he has no plans of retiring from the army. “I will continue to do it as long as I enjoy it and God wants me to.”
