WHITE MOUNTAINS — Schools in the White Mountains generally have high test scores, low teacher salaries and low administrative costs, according to the latest installment of the Arizona Auditor General’s report on K-12 schools.
Nonetheless, the per-student spending levels vary dramatically from one district to the next – largely reflecting the size of the district.
For instance, Snowflake with 2,500 students spends $7,633 per student — way below the state average.
By contrast, Alpine with its 51 students spends $23,000, far above the state average — but comparable to other tiny schools. The state funding formula provides a lot more per student for small schools, which have far fewer students to absorb the per-student cost of things like administration, buildings, transportation.
The districts with the lowest average teacher salaries include St. Johns and Round Valley, with an average of $48,000. Those districts have salaries some 10 percent below the state average, even they they’re generally far more experienced than the average teacher statewide – with 14 or 15 years in the business.
The smallest districts with the smallest classes generally pay the highest salaries — including Concho Elementary ($58,000) and Alpine ($67,000). Those districts have teacher-student ratios roughly half that of Show Low or Snowflake.
But here’s the best news — White Mountain school districts generally have test scores well above the state average, while spending less per student than the state average and coping with family poverty rates above the state average.
Show Low, Snowflake, Alpine and St. Johns students all scored way above the state average in math, English and science. Round Valley and Heber beat the state average, but not as handily. Blue Ridge and Concho students scored above the average in some areas, but at or below the average in others.
Several White Mountains districts also put a lot more of their budgets straight into the classroom, when compared to the state average. Show Low, Snowflake and Alpine all spent 57-58 percent of their budget on instruction — compared to the state average of about 52 percent.
The auditor general prepares the financial report annually. The report for the past decades had charted a gradual decrease in the percentage of the budget spent in the classroom — rather than things like administration, student support, transportation, meals and buildings. However, in the past two years the share of the budget spent on instruction has risen slightly — most likely reflecting the impact of a state-funded, two-year, 20 percent pay raise for teachers.
White Mountain schools generally fare well when it comes to spending levels on various functions – whether compared to similar school districts or the state average. However, each district has some areas with costs either well above or well below those averages.
Some of the highlights include:
• Show Low had high costs for student meals, but low costs for plant operations and administration on a per-student basis.
• Snowflake had high costs for transportation, but low costs for operations and administration.
• St. Johns had high costs for meals and administration, but low costs for operations and transportation.
• Round Valley had high costs for meals and administration, but low costs for operations and transportation.
• Heber-Overgaard had high costs for meals and transportation, but low costs for administration and operations.
• Blue Ridge had low costs for administration, operations, meals and transportation.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
