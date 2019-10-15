Students find help at College Fair

LAKESIDE — Fall sports and activities are well underway and so are plans for life after high school. Blue Ridge students attending the annual College Fair found a wide array of services and opportunities being offered in Arizona.
Admissions counselors from major Arizona schools were available for those who attended the Arizona College Consortium (ACC) Fair at Blue Ridge High School.
They were on hand to answer questions and assist with filling out forms. Information about testing requirements, admission requirements and campus visits was available. There was time for more extended conversations about college and financial aid planning.
Students could also find out about programs of study and qualities that lead to success in college as well as application deadlines. Free gifts and refreshments were also provided.
The ACC Fair was held Sept. 7. Anyone seeking more information about college and opportunities after high school can call the Blue Ridge High School counselors at 928-368-6328. Email Jacki Dunsmore at jdunsmore@brusd.org if student’s last name begins with A-K or Jill Stidham at jstidham@brusd.org for L-Z.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.