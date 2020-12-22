Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School students of the month for November, pictured with Principal Kevin Hall, are Jace Altop, front row from left, Macie Wallace, Joseph MacGragor and Colt Moore; Alexa Curry, center row from left, Jaden Boyce, Taylor Hawkins, Addison Brumfield, Prince Patel and Marcum Rova; Rustin Patton, back row from left, Kailee Thompson, Connor McCaleb, Marlee Finch, Tripp Smith Onania Mainwaring and Mr. Kevin Hall

