Teacher pay bill

Delia Rodriguez, a math teacher at the Valencia Newcomer School in Phoenix, instructs students on linear functions on Dec. 17, 2018.

 Laura Gómez/Arizona Mirror

WASHINGTON — A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. 

The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises.

