After the Battle at the Salt River Cave, Major Brown’s command learned that the people they had just annihilated had been a band of Yavapai led by Nanni-Chaddi. The surviving captives were taken to Camp McDowell on the lower Verde River. There the command was resupplied before being sent back out to clear the Superstition Mountains and areas south of the Salt River of hostiles. The Apache scouts had proven so effective that the 100 Pima scouts were dismissed as being of little use.
On Jan. 15, 1873, they had a brief skirmish in the Superstitions, and on the 18th Lieutenant Bourke recorded in his diary that a young boy came into camp. He was sent back out with a pass to bring in the rest of his band. Later a woman came in and was fed and sent back, then an old man was similarly treated. Eventual contact was made with a sizable band whose leaders promised they would bring in all their people before the command reached Camp Grant on the San Pedro River.
As they proceeded toward the post, individuals and small groups joined the back of the column. When they reached Camp Grant, 110 people were with them. It had been done so quietly that troops at the front of the column didn’t even know they were there. General Crook enlisted 26 of them as scouts.
In early January at Camp Apache, Captain Randall formed a second expedition consisting of four men from his own company I, 23rd Infantry, 44 men from troops L and M, 1st Cavalry commanded by Lieutenant Alexander Brodie and Apache scouts. They left Camp Apache on Jan. 10, 1873, going south across the Gila River and then on to the site of the “new” Camp Grant near the base of Mount Graham. While they were in camp there, the army was moving the Indians from “old” Camp Grant to San Carlos. Old Camp Grant, which had the reputation as “the most God-forsaken” post in the entire army, was later abandoned.
On Feb. 15 the Camp Apache detachment, with the addition of Camp Grant Chief of Scouts Mason McCoy, headed back toward the Tonto Basin. Over the next few weeks they proceeded cautiously, traveling only at night to avoid being detected while resting during the day at good vantage points. The scouts led them along the edge of the Mazatzal Mountains and then up the Verde River, finding fresh sign, but never locating any hostile camps.
On March 26, 1872, they encountered Sergeant James Hill and a small detachment of 5th Cavalry troops out of Camp Verde. The day before they had a battle with the enemy killing 10 men and capturing three women. The soldiers coerced one of the women into revealing the location of their camp on the west side of the Verde River. After dark, Captain Randall led a force of Sergeant Hill's men, his own four men, and 15 picked Apache scouts under Mason McCoy through the night toward the Yavapai Camp. The soldiers tied gunny sacks around their feet to muffle the sound.
After leaving the Verde River camp, Randall’s force traveled west through the night arriving at the base of Turret Peak and climbing it. They reached the summit undetected. Captain Randall’s original report has not been found, but the Camp Apache post report for April 1873 states that the scouts and soldiers “surprised the Indians in the rocks on Turret Mountain at daylight and after two hours engagement killed 23 Indians, capturing 10, destroyed their camp and a large quantity of supplies.” After the battle they took their prisoners to Camp Verde, arriving there on March 29, 1873.
On April 2, 1873, Lieutenant Brodie, as commander of the Apache scouts, issued order No. 1, Company A, Indian scouts. It names Alchesay and Nacuqui appointed Jose De Leon 1st sergeant, Mickey Free, Cade, Cliqueshu and Coolsoje appointed corporals. All appointments were to date from their original enlistment date of Dec. 2, 1872. The official register of enlistments gives the location of enlistment as Camp Verde, Dec. 2 1872. But this is clearly in error, as they were enlisted months earlier at Camp Apache on that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.