General George Crook

General George Crook, ca. 1870-1880.

 Library of Congress/Brady-Handy Photograph Collection

After the Battle at the Salt River Cave, Major Brown’s command learned that the people they had just annihilated had been a band of Yavapai led by Nanni-Chaddi. The surviving captives were taken to Camp McDowell on the lower Verde River. There the command was resupplied before being sent back out to clear the Superstition Mountains and areas south of the Salt River of hostiles. The Apache scouts had proven so effective that the 100 Pima scouts were dismissed as being of little use.

On Jan. 15, 1873, they had a brief skirmish in the Superstitions, and on the 18th Lieutenant Bourke recorded in his diary that a young boy came into camp. He was sent back out with a pass to bring in the rest of his band. Later a woman came in and was fed and sent back, then an old man was similarly treated. Eventual contact was made with a sizable band whose leaders promised they would bring in all their people before the command reached Camp Grant on the San Pedro River.

