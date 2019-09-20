The Rotary Club reading volunteers

The first group of reading volunteers attended orientation at the new Family Resource Center located at Blue Ridge Elementary School. Back row, from left: Rotary Reading Volunteer Coordinator Robert Butler, Dorothy Rapacz, Kim Gates, Steve Rodney, BRES Dean of Students Michele Gagnon, Willis D. Jackson, Tony Alba, Family Resource Center Director Kim Whitley. Front row left to right: BRES Principal Dr. Gail Copley-Irestone, Ramona Hajek, Frieda Willis-Zaremba, Rebecca Willis-Zaremba, Jacqueline Grinnell, Angie Fesler, Jean Jackson.

 Courtesy photo

LAKESIDE — Last year’s reading proficiency AZ Merit scores showed a significant uptick according to Blue Ridge School District Superintendent Michael Wright. With that encouragement Rotary Reading Volunteers Coordinator Bob Butler opened the orientation for the new school year.

Over 900 K-6 students will be served by the community members who give an hour or two each week to work with students individually under the supervision of their teachers. The one-on-one reading time is essential for academic progress and the community volunteers provide important support for students who do not get enough reading time at home.

Volunteers must fill out a volunteer registration form but fingerprint cards are not required for those who are under the supervision of a school staff member. To volunteer, contact the Blue Ridge Elementary School office at 928-368-6182 or Bob Butler directly at 520-260-2032.

