The Rotary Club reading volunteers

LAKESIDE — Last year’s reading proficiency AZ Merit scores showed a significant uptick according to Blue Ridge School District Superintendent Michael Wright. With that encouragement Rotary Reading Volunteers Coordinator Bob Butler opened the orientation for the new school year.
Over 900 K-6 students will be served by the community members who give an hour or two each week to work with students individually under the supervision of their teachers. The one-on-one reading time is essential for academic progress and the community volunteers provide important support for students who do not get enough reading time at home.
Volunteers must fill out a volunteer registration form but fingerprint cards are not required for those who are under the supervision of a school staff member. To volunteer, contact the Blue Ridge Elementary School office at 928-368-6182 or Bob Butler directly at 520-260-2032.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.