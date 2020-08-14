WHITE MOUNTAINS — Community members can donate school supplies for local children returning to school during the pandemic – whether online or in the classroom August 7 — 9 (drop off bins available all 3 days) at Walmart in both Show Low and Taylor.
The Salvation Army White Mountain serves all areas of White Mountains, our give out will be August 31. Call our office to request supplies.
During this year’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign event, shoppers visiting a Walmart August 7 — 9, can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store. The goal is to provide new school supplies to local children in need of a fresh start to the school year, whether online or in the classroom, amid COVID-19.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: to meet needs in their local communities. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services that help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals nationwide through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits and youth programs the organization provides in almost every ZIP code in America.Donations at “Stuff the Bus” events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.
Locations: Show Low Walmart, 5401 S. White Mountain Rd., Show Low, Arizona.
Taylor Walmart, 715 N Main, Taylor, Arizona.
