Northland Pioneer College is launching two allied healthcare programs this fall – Surgical Technology and Therapeutic Massage – two of the 17 direct-to-work degree and certificate programs the college offers to prepare students for the workforce.
Find out more online at www.npc/edu/areas-of-interest, or stop by a local NPC campus/center and speak with an academic advisor. They will help students develop a personalized educational plan to reach their career goal.
NPC says it is a great place to complete the first two years of general education courses, at one-fifth the tuition at a state university. NPC’s tuition is the lowest in Arizona and instructors have a master’s degree or higher and years of experience in career and technical education.
Fall registration is now underway and most classes begin the week of August 26.
