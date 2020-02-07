Veteran teacher named Arizona VFW Teacher of the Year

Denise Green has been named the Arizona Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Teacher of the Year for her “outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism” to her students. The award includes $300, a trophy and framed certificate.
Green has been nominated to represent Arizona for the National Award given out in July. The National Award includes $1,000 for the winner and for the winner’s school as well as an all-expenses paid trip to the VFW National Convention.
“This has extra special meaning for me this year. My father who was career military, and my mother instilled in their children, service to country and community. My father is now on Hospice care, and for him to know I got the award has made it even more meaningful. My brothers who served are also very proud,” said Green.
Green is currently an elementary teacher and has taught in the Blue Ridge School District for 36 years.
