SHOW LOW — The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra’s annual Poster Contest took place at Show Low District Auditorium.
The contest focus this year was “MUSIC IS: A March Through Time.” The event took place at Show Low District Auditorium and The Arts Alliance of the White Mountain had the pleasure and hard job, of judging the event.
The 9 a.m. concert poster winners were all students of Mrs. Wheeler at Nikolaus Homestead Elementary. First place went to Lillie Scarbrough; second place — Vidhi Bhakta, and third place Liam Forney. The 11 a.m. concert winners were: First place — Justin B. Gardner of Joseph City Elementary — teacher, Mrs. Beatty; second place — Jarom Tyron, St. Johns Middle School, teacher, Mrs. Crosby, and third place Tyrell Hendriksen, St. John’s Middle School, teacher Ms. Sealy.
