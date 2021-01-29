Woody Allen has a lopsided look at the world but not a funny look at the world if we can use “Without Feathers” as an example.
The longest piece in this collection of his “comic” writings is a play called “God.” It meanders in and out of reality. At one point the players on stage phone Woody at home to ask for help in finding an ending for the play.
Members of the audience speak to the players and in one case, come on the stage to take part. OK, I am down with all that. Just make it funny, not lame and depressing.
We have a whole class of French and Swedish stage and cinema work to grab onto when we find ourselves insufficiently depressed.
From the play, speech by Diabetes, a Greek slave:
“What’s the big deal about freedom? It’s dangerous. To know one’s place is safe. Don’t you see, Doris, governments change hands every wee, political leaders murder one another, cities are sacked, people are tortured. If there’s a war, who do you think he’s killed? The free people. But we’re safe because no matter who’s in power, they all need someone to do the heavy cleaning.”
Gee, thanks for that Woody. This is not accurate historically, socially or most importantly, as a matter of humor.
He has a piece near the beginning of the book called “The Whore of Mensa” about brilliant young Brandise graduates that, for an hourly fee, will discuss Blake with wealthy men starved for culture. While not funny, it was sharp and cutting. It made me smile in a snide way to see him ridicule tremendously smart people who waste their brainpower on literary minutia.
His “If the Impressionists Had Been Dentists” follows in a similar mode, making fun of the wave of exciting new perspectives in art at the begging of the 20th century.
For Woody, the artists were shallow, damaged, dishonest and often jerks. Maybe so, but I like their pictures.
Anybody can posit that life is hard and then you die. Most 15-year-olds get it just fine. But we can find absurdist humor in old “Monty Python” skits and laugh.
Not here.
(0) comments
