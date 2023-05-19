Flexibility is not only an important aspect of exercise, but it is also necessary for daily activities such as bending down to put on socks or reaching overhead to grab a kitchen plate off the top shelf. Working to become more flexible has many benefits aside from improving ranges of motion (ROM), such as reducing fatigue and enhancing overall wellbeing.
People usually equate flexibility, mobility and stretching as being the same thing. Even though these terms are often used interchangeably, they’re not the same.
Flexibility is not simply stretching your muscles in order to lengthen them to get a greater ROM. It is the ability of your joints to bend during movement, resulting in enhanced functional movement. Stretching, on the other hand, is a training method that is used to help improve flexibility.
Mobility training
Mobility has to do with the elasticity of the tendons and ligaments that surround the joint. It refers to the way your joints move inside their socket with the surrounding tissues.
Mobility plays an important role by allowing muscles that surround the joint to appropriately contract and relax. Although we can’t change the length of our ligaments and tendons, we can improve the elasticity of our muscles through proper training.
With this type of training you are lubricating your joints so you can achieve greater ROM with ease. One example of a mobility exercise is doing arm/shoulder circles.
Mobility training is an important component of flexibility training, and offers many rewards:
- Promotion of good posture
- Relieving tension associated with sedentary lifestyles or over-exercising
- Increasing range of movement, helping us stay active and healthy longer in life
- Reducing joint deterioration
- Helping build stronger, more adaptive muscles and joints
Static and dynamic stretching
A healthy workout routine consists of the four main types of exercises: strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility training. Muscles require strength and stability in order to maintain and improve ROM. Whether through flexibility training, mobility training or stretching, your joints need to move actively through movement and motor control without pain or compensation.
There are different stretching techniques used in flexibility and mobility training. The two main stretching methods are classified as static and dynamic stretching. According to the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy, a static stretch entails holding a specific position that creates tension in the muscle and a stretching sensation, while a dynamic stretch involves actively moving a limb through its full ROM.
Both dynamic and static stretches have different effects on the body. “The static stretching version would be you holding it for a long period of time, which is allowing the muscle in that lengthened position to fully release,” says Cristina Chan, C.P.T. and corrective exercise specialist. This style of stretching helps to alleviate any tightness, which may ultimately lead to muscle aches and pain if left untreated.
A dynamic stretch would involve a period of time where you’re releasing the muscle and then engaging it again. For example, when doing a calf stretch, rather than holding the heel down statically, instead you would lift and lower the heel.
The main focus of a dynamic stretch is to create blood flow, get some oxygen moving through the body, and increase mobility. Research shows that dynamic stretching boosts muscle strength and decreases muscle stiffness.
How to apply stretching exercises
Static and dynamic stretching are necessary components of your regular workout routine; however, the amount of time you would apply to each stretch varies. During a static stretch, you might hold your position for one to three minutes. With a dynamic stretch, however, you’d move through a movement for 30 to 45 seconds, which simply helps “wake up” your body.
Static stretching needs to be performed slowly and smoothly as your muscles are being lengthened into their desired position. Only stretch as far as is comfortable for you. You may experience a slight discomfort during deep stretches, but you shouldn’t feel any pain while you’re stretching. Pushing yourself too hard or trying to stretch beyond your capabilities could work against your progress, so take it slow and steady. Keep in mind that stretching becomes more comfortable if you do it more often.
Improve your health with flexibility training
Flexibility training helps in every-day activities like walking, bending and reaching. Increasing your flexibility reaps many benefits, some of which include:
- Improved performance in physical activities
- Decreased risk of injuries
- Improved joint ROM
- Increased muscle blood flow
- Improved circulation
- Effective muscle training
- Improved activities of daily living
Poor flexibility, on the other hand, can affect your health and well-being, causing you to experience muscle fatigue, stress on your muscles and inadequate joint health.
The good news is that simple flexibility exercises, when practiced regularly, can help prevent issues now and slow some of the related natural issues that happen with age. As a result, doing flexibility training exercises regularly will provide you with more freedom of movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.