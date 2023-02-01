It's all gravy

Snowflake/Taylor Fire Chief Willie Nelson, left, and Police Chief Robert Martin make gravy for the community Groundhog Day breakfast in 2020.

 Submitted (2020)

SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — The annual Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, has come and gone, but it’s still on for the event in the White Mountains.

All are invited to a free Groundhog Day breakfast from 6 to 8 a.m. on Saturday in the Snowflake High School cafeteria. The menu includes breakfast sausage, hash browns, biscuits with “groundhog” gravy and hot chocolate. The breakfast will be prepared by men and women of the fire and police departments in Snowflake/Taylor and will be served by representatives of the communities’ town councils.

