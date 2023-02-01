SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — The annual Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, has come and gone, but it’s still on for the event in the White Mountains.
All are invited to a free Groundhog Day breakfast from 6 to 8 a.m. on Saturday in the Snowflake High School cafeteria. The menu includes breakfast sausage, hash browns, biscuits with “groundhog” gravy and hot chocolate. The breakfast will be prepared by men and women of the fire and police departments in Snowflake/Taylor and will be served by representatives of the communities’ town councils.
Taylor/Snowflake Fire & Medical Fire Chief Willie Nelson explained that the history of the Groundhog Day breakfast began as a family breakfast by resident Eugene Flake in 1951. “Then it expanded to include friends and neighbors. It just kept growing and growing,” Nelson said.
“They held the morning feast at the city park. Then sometime in the early ’70s, I believe, the town kind of took it over and the volunteer firefighters would come in and help with the breakfast. Then it moved into the high school. … Fire and police would cook and both the Taylor and Snowflake town councilors would come out and serve it. It’s become more of a community event.”
There has always been plenty of food, Nelson said. “In the past, we have served from 800 to 1,000 people. This is a community event to bring the community together and for people to see their council members and mayors, police and fire and just kind of build community relations. There’s no program or anything, because so many people are just coming and going. It’s just come and have breakfast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.