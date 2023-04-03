I’ve written several restaurant reviews in this paper over the last few months and wanted to take just a moment of your time to explain who I am and why you can trust my reviews.
While I can’t disclose my identity, to avoid any unwanted attention or special treatment from the restaurants I critique, I would like you to know a little bit about me and how I’m qualified to offer opinions.
Unlike a random Yelp reviewer, for example, my extensive background in the hospitality field makes me uniquely qualified to give an honest review by virtue of an intimate understanding of the restaurant industry and at a greater depth than most social media commenters.
Starting many years ago, in the kitchen of an international restaurant/nightclub, I advanced to become an apprentice chef under the tutelage of the executive chef. A few years later, when the club closed for an extensive remodel, I was transferred to the Denver location as sous chef, the second position under the executive chef.
After a few more years and working at other restaurants and hotels, I moved east and took a sous chef position at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
It was here that I took an interest in exploring opportunities beyond the kitchen to learn the operations of the “front of the house.”
From this point on, I held various positions as bartender and waiter, bar manager, assistant restaurant manager and finally general manager.
I managed restaurants from high-volume steakhouses with over 60 employees and several assistant managers to full-service restaurants, some with live entertainment. With one corporation, I was sent to locations in other states to set up soon-to-be-opened secondary properties, and trained staff and managers.
You can see, then, I have extensive knowledge and understanding of the restaurant business from all perspectives of the operation. And being an avid patron of the dining-out experience, I also know the general public’s view and expectations when we decide to spend our time and money at a local establishment.
Now that you have an understanding of who I am and what I can bring to the conversation, I hope you’ll enjoy the reviews I offer of our local establishments.
And, if you’ll indulge me for a moment, I’d like to address both customer and proprietor with just a few words:
I’ve always tried to keep in mind, when visiting a new restaurant or enjoying a meal at a favorite haunt, that owners/managers and those working there are human and will, on occasion, make mistakes. When I’m out, I try not to judge too harshly and always give them a second-chance visit. Especially in these post-pandemic, extreme labor-shortage days, be extra patient. And if you do experience an issue, let the server or manager know so that they may have an opportunity to address the problem.
And owners, empower your staff to rectify any issues before they result in losing a customer. Recently, when I questioned a server at a local restaurant about a dish delivered with a less-than-appetizing appearance, I was told by the server something like, “Yeah, it doesn’t usually look like that but I only deliver the food, I don’t cook it.” This server should have felt free — and indeed, expected — to have the kitchen fix the issue before presenting the dish to the customer.
I hope my reviews inspire you to revisit a favorite eatery or check out a new restaurant you’ve yet to try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.