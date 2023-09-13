see test treat logo

White Mountains residents can access critical health screenings at no cost as North Country Health Care, in conjunction with the College of American Pathologists Foundation, hosts an event on Friday.

The See, Test and Treat event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Sept. 15 The will be held at NCHC's facility at 2650 E. Show Low Lake Road in Show Low.

Contact the reporter at tgibbons@wmicentral.com.

