SHOW LOW — While growing up in Show Low, attending school in both Blue Ridge and Show Low school districts, Caris Boegl never dreamt of graduating with a master’s degree in Arab Studies from the School of Foreign Service (SFS) at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Yet she did.
It was no simple feat, given the last year or so.
Even with a pandemic, Boegl’s studies took her to places like Jordan and Oman, where she participated in language immersion programs and completed the final stages of her degree.
Boegl took advantage of her time of remote learning to go on hikes with her twin sister, Christi.
“... I will remember the hilarious moments of people accidentally not muting their microphones ... the number of times I contemplated swapping places with my identical twin sister, so she could endure my long Zoom seminars … the hundreds of photo-bombing dogs,” she said.
Time moves on and now the graduate has a new destination: the US State Department.
Having recently accepted a position in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, where she will focus on Afghanistan, the aspiring diplomat hopes to capitalize on her specialized training and launch her career.
Boegl credits her graduate program with helping her to find her vocational passions and setting her on her current path.
“I was drawn to Georgetown for graduate school both because of my love for international affairs and because one of my favorite undergraduate professors at William Jewell College studied here,” she explains.
“I dreamed of combining my passions for policy, displacement and the Middle East.”
Once on campus, Boegl sought out every opportunity to take courses that aligned with her passion to polish her Arabic language skills.
She worked on her calligraphy and picked up Hebrew as a second language.
She also picked up a deeper passion along the way.
“What inspired me about this work was the courage it takes to stay present to human suffering, while shaping effective interventions to end impunity for perpetrators of human trafficking crimes,” she says.
“In the end, Georgetown gave me not only one language, but instilled in me a passion for language learning,” Boegl said.
