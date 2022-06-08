On behalf of the White Mountain Apache Tribe and the Governing Body, theNavajo County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to release the following information on their behalf.

Funeral services for Fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr will be held on June 9th, 2022, at 10 am at the

Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver, Arizona. The service will be open to the public and there will be a designated area inside the Activity Center for the media.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

