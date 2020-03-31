SHOW LOW – In the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the City of Show Low has canceled all events though April. In the coming weeks please watch for possible rescheduling of some events as the results of the COVID-19 abatement efforts become more clear. If you have signed up and paid to participate in these events, staff will be in contact with you and begin the process to issue refund checks.
City staff encourages citizens to follow and subscribe to the City of Show Low and City of Show Low Parks and Recreation social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, Twitter) and the Show Low website calendar at showlowaz.gov/calendar.aspx for up-to-date information regarding events, recreation programming and all things related to our community.
If you have questions, Jay Brimhall at 928-532-4014 or send an email to jbrimhall@showlowaz.gov.
Events canceled include:
April 3 – Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt (Aquatic Center)
April 4 – Bunny Dash and Hare Raising Fun Candy Scramble [Easter Event] (Senior Field)
April 17 – Kid’s Night Out (Teen Center)
April 25 – Community Old Stuff Sale (Frontier Park)
