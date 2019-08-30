Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Aug. 30
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
EAGAR: Springerville Lion’s Club yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW, 593 N. Main St.
HEBER: Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard hosting Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Rd.
Details: In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, there is also a bake sale, boutique and many vendors.
OVERGAARD: Rim Country MMA ninth annual Camp ‘N Jam fundraiser at 2 p.m. at The Cabin Bar & Grill, 2763 AZ-260.
Details: Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona’s annual camp and jam. Live music, vendors, people and bike games. Raffle of just $5 to win $1,000 in cash, you don’t need to be present to win. Live music with Frozen Fire.
PINETOP: An Art Affair “Holiday Harvest” arts and crafts event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom Nursery, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: This gathering of original art and fine crafts will spotlight a variety of metal garden and patio art, painted Native originals, pottery, handmade Alpaca products and “steam punk” jewelry designs. Friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins onsite per your designs. There will be delicious Taylor sweet corn by the dozen, organic honey and confections and handmade lotions. Chainsaw Dave is back and will perform live carving demonstrations and giveaways each morning and afternoon. Sedona’s best Gina Machovina will perform live daily on guitar and vocals from Beethoven to Clapton. Enjoy hamburgers and Vienna sausages, nachos grande and fresh squeezed lemonade. Free admission. Lots of parking close to the event in the east garden.
PINETOP: Crossroad Station performing country music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Nature walks and hikes every Friday (through Aug. 31) at 9 a.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation area. For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, hosts Cork ‘n Canvas from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 928-532-2296.
Details: Live music, socialize with the artists, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Suggested donation of $7.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with Midnight Moon. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SHOW LOW: Kit Shicker performing at 7 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SNOWFLAKE: NPC movie night — Avengers: End Game from 7-10:02 p.m. at Performing Arts Center. Rated PG-13. Admission is free and reasonably priced concessions available. For more information, call NPC Box Office at 928-536-6250.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5.
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: White Mountain Historical Society in partnership with the Rib Burn presents the fifth annual Springerville Rib Throwdown at the Springerville Town Park, 418 E. Main St. Proceeds benefit the White Mountain Historical Park.
Details: Appetizer contest at 6 p.m., public invited to enter and partake at 6:15 p.m. Appetizer judging and eating, donations requested. Also prep/cooking demonstration.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Aug. 31
ALPINE: Bush Valley Craft Clubs’ Christmas time in Alpine bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alpine Community Center.
Details: Hand crafted items, cookies, cupcakes, bread, candy and more. Quilt raffle tickets on sale with drawing Sunday at 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
CONCHO: Summertime Blues 2019 at Stanford General Store, 4 Apache County Road 8235. Benefit for Concho School and Apache County Library District. For more information, call 928-537-7755.
Details: Admission is items for student store-school supplies, backpacks or $5 donation. A benefit lunch of pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw for $8 from 11 a.m. to close. Open market and vendors all day. Introducing open mic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. musicians welcome. Music by Mojo from 4-7 p.m. Door prizes.
EAGAR: Springerville Lion’s Club yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW, 593 N. Main St.
GREER: The Great Greer Boat Race will launch at 1 p.m. in the Little Colorado River, 44 Main Street.
Details: Buy tickets for toy sailboats at 9 a.m. the day of the race or at greercivic.org under events. Prizes are $200, $100 and $50.
HEBER: Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard hosting Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Rd..
Details: In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, there is also a bake sale, boutique and many vendors.
LAKESIDE: 14th annual Woodland Wildlife & Science Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Mountain Wildlife & Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Rd. For more information, call 928-358-3069.
Details: Bring the entire family for a day of fun learning and interacting with the nature around us.
OVERGAARD: Rim Country MMA ninth annual Camp ‘N Jam fundraiser at 2 p.m. at The Cabin Bar & Grill, 2763 AZ-260.
Details: Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona’s annual camp and jam. Live music, vendors, people and bike games. Raffle of just $5 to win $1,000 in cash, you don’t need to be present to win. Live music with The Chris Kane Trio.
OVERGAARD: WM S.A.F.E. House benefit to end domestic violence from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 86, 2068 Lumber Valley Rd.
Details: Swamp races and long toss from 11-4 p.m., 50/50 drawing, raffle baskets, potluck starts at 12 p.m. until gone. Cost is $5 per plate with brats and burgers. The Blue Tattoo plays from 4-8 p.m. Winners of raffles and 50/50 will be announced at 5 p.m.
PINEDALE: Annual Navajo taco dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community center. For more information, call Linda Hill at 928-739-0216 or lhill1625@gmail.com
Details: Major fundraiser of the year, proceeds go toward community events and building maintenance fund.
PINETOP: Dixie Green Fine Arts & Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd. Free admission.
PINETOP: An Art Affair “Holiday Harvest” arts and crafts event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom Nursery, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: This gathering of original art and fine crafts will spotlight a variety of metal garden and patio art, painted Native originals, pottery, handmade Alpaca products and “steam punk” jewelry designs. Friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins onsite per your designs. There will be delicious Taylor sweet corn by the dozen, organic honey and confections and handmade lotions. Chainsaw Dave is back and will perform live carving demonstrations and giveaways each morning and afternoon. Sedona’s best Gina Machovina will perform live daily on guitar and vocals from Beethoven to Clapton. Enjoy hamburgers and Vienna sausages, nachos grande and fresh squeezed lemonade. Free admission. Lots of parking close to the event in the east garden.
PINETOP: Annual Old McNary Reunion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Lake Park.
Details: Enjoy old friends and meet new ones. Cold drinks and subs provided.
PINETOP: 10th annual free Music in the Pines from 4:15-7:15 p.m. at Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club, 4643 Buck Springs Road. For more information, call 928-369-4531.
Details: Free event. Listen and dance to live music by Centerfire. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Please no coolers or pets. Enjoy a hamburger or hot dog from the grill along with your favorite beverage or soft drink (cash only accepted). Free dance lessons offered one hour before music. Please no pets or coolers.
PINETOP: Crossroad Station performing country music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Battle of the Bands & Food Vans at Frontier Field; 650 N. 9th Pl. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 928-532-2680 or go to www.showowmainstreet.org.
Details: Ten bands and 15 food trucks battle it out for a money jackpot. Kid’s zone, arts and crafts vendors and beer garden. Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free with paid adult.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Beginning square dancing lessons from 5-6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160, Show Low. Everyone is welcome: singles, couples, adults and children, however, brand new students will only be accepted through June 15, so don’t wait. First lesson is free. For details, visit www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Code Blue Band performing at 7 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SHOW LOW: Join the National Forest Service at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area at 7 P.M. for the final program this season about the “Phoenix Tree.” For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: What is a Phoenix Tree? Come discover this amazing story about a tree that can’t live without fire and then go see these incredible native trees turning beautiful fall colors right here in the forests of our White Mountains. The event is free and will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater within the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area.
SNOWFLAKE: Open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Equine WellBeing Rescue, a private ranch located at 8369 Buckskin Trail. RSVP at Cgriffin1217@gmail.com.
Details: Meet Rimson, the rescue week-old colt and his horse and donkey friends, silent auction until 1 p.m., raffle tickets for drawing at 1:30 p.m., purchase Rimson or EqWBR hats and note cards. Water and cookies provided.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5.
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: White Mountain Historical Society in partnership with the Rib Burn presents the fifth annual Springerville Rib Throwdown at the Springerville Town Park, 418 E. Main St. Proceeds benefit the White Mountain Historical Park.
Details: Rib Throwdown at 10 a.m., meet the contestants. Rib judging at 12 noon, ribs on sale from 12-3 p.m., people’s choice tickets are $2 each. Raffle prize drawing and contest awards at 4 p.m.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
TAYLOR: Sweet Corn Festival at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds.
Details: Arts and craft show from 8:30 to 4 p.m.; food vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sweet Corn Parade at 10 a.m. at 700 E. and Center St.; barrel races from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Corn Hole Tournament starts at 12 p.m.; lawnmower races at 3, 5. 7 p.m. The festival also features horseless rodeo, petting zoo, bouncy houses and fireworks at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
ALPINE: Bush Valley Craft Clubs’ Christmas time in Alpine bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alpine Community Center.
Details: Hand crafted items, cookies, cupcakes, bread, candy and more. Quilt raffle tickets on sale with drawing today at 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
OVERGAARD: Rim Country MMA ninth annual Camp ‘N Jam fundraiser at 2 p.m. at The Cabin Bar & Grill, 2763 AZ-260.
Details: Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona’s annual camp and jam. Live music, vendors, people and bike games. Raffle of just $5 to win $1,000 in cash, you don’t need to be present to win. Jam session hosted by Bones.
PINETOP: Dixie Green Fine Arts & Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd. Free admission.
PINETOP: An Art Affair “Holiday Harvest” arts and crafts event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom Nursery, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: This gathering of original art and fine crafts will spotlight a variety of metal garden and patio art, painted Native originals, pottery, handmade Alpaca products and “steam punk” jewelry designs. Friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins onsite per your designs. There will be delicious Taylor sweet corn by the dozen, organic honey and confections and handmade lotions. Chainsaw Dave is back and will perform live carving demonstrations and giveaways each morning and afternoon. Sedona’s best Gina Machovina will perform live daily on guitar and vocals from Beethoven to Clapton. Enjoy hamburgers and Vienna sausages, nachos grande and fresh squeezed lemonade. Free admission. Lots of parking close to the event in the east garden.
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
PINETOP: Crossroad Station performing country music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: White River Lodge 62 hosting annual Fall BBQ from 12-2 p.m. at 741 E. Whipple.
Details: Recommended donation is $12 per person or $65 for six and includes BBQ beef, coleslaw, beans, bread and dessert.
Monday, Sept. 2
CONCHO: Eric Sage (tribute show to Bon Jovi and Keith Urban) at 5 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, County Road 5041. For more information, call 928-33-PIZZA.
EAGAR: Springerville Lion’s Club yard sale at 10 a.m. at VFW, 593 N. Main St.
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
CONCHO: Eric Sage (tribute show to Bon Jovi and Keith Urban) at 5 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, County Road 5041. For more information, call 928-33-PIZZA.
PINETOP: Araviapa performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
CONCHO: Eric Sage (tribute show to Bon Jovi and Keith Urban) at 5 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, County Road 5041. For more information, call 928-33-PIZZA.
PINETOP: Araviapa performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Sept. 5
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Araviapa performs variety music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.