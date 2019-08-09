Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Aug. 9
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
CONCHO: The Blue Tattoo performing from 4-7 p.m. at the “Y” Bar at Stanford General Store (east of Show Low at the “Y”).
PINETOP: 21st annual “For the Love of Quilts” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop.
Details: Over 90 quilts, reflecting the vision and talent of the artist, will be on display. Admission is $5 per person and raffle tickets will be available for all who want an opportunity to win an heirloom, hand embroidered and hand quilted queen size quilt.
PINETOP: House of Steel performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Nature walks and hikes every Friday (through Aug. 31) at 9 a.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation area. For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with Midnight Moon. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Aug. 10
CONCHO: Centerfire performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone, 7 CR 5100. No cover charge.
Details: Fundraiser to help Concho’s pets. Silent auction from 6:30-10 p.m., raffle prize drawing at 10:15 p.m. The event is a benefit for Concho Animal Advocates.
LAKESIDE: Barney H. Kengla Memorial White Mountain Stand Down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Ridge High School gym, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Open to all veterans in the White Mountain area who are in need of a free hot meal, health services, job services, veterans benefits, social security, vocational rehabilitation, pet supplies, clothes, hygiene kits and hair cuts and other services.
PINETOP: White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Orchard at Charlie Clarks.
Details: Enjoy BBQ pork or chicken, corn, coleslaw, beans, buns and drink.Tickets are adult $10, children $6 and under 5 are free. Buy your tickets in advance at the Pinetop-Lakeside chamber, Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall or from any WM Sheriff’s Posse member and save (adult $10 and children $5. Tickets are also available at local businesses.
PINETOP: House of Steel performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Details: Awards presentation will be held at 11 a.m. for the winners of the show.
SHOW LOW: Beginning square dancing lessons from 5-6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160, Show Low. Everyone is welcome: singles, couples, adults and children, however, brand new students will only be accepted through June 15, so don’t wait. First lesson is free. For details, visit www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Join the National Forest Service at 7:30 p.m. for a free presentation about the wildlife of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. For more information about the evening interpretive programs, Children’s Programs Saturdays at 4 p.m. and nature walks/hikes Fridays at 9 a.m., or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: Discover when and where to look for wildlife and what clues wildlife leaves behind. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour.
SNOWFLAKE: Scholarship Disc Golf Tournament from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Four Seasons Course (Snowflake Municipal Golf Course). Check-in starts at 8 a.m. Player’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. To register or for more information, visit https://www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
Details: Event is to raise funds for NPC’s Friends and Family program.
SPRINGERVILLE: Health Fair from 8-11 a.m. at White Mountain Regional Medical Center, 118 S. Mountain Avenue. For more information, call 928-337-7188.
Details: Free breakfast, vendors, prizes. Free backpacks, donated by Apache County Attorney’s Office, inventory prevention education, free lipid panel and low cost lab tests.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
Monday, Aug. 12
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
PINETOP: AZ Ridge Runners performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
PINETOP: 10th annual free Music in the Pines from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club, 4643 Buck Springs Road. For more information, call 928-369-4531.
Details: Listen and dance to live music by Armour. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Please no coolers or pets. Enjoy a hamburger or hot dog from the grill along with your favorite beverage or soft drink (cash only accepted). Free dance lessons offered one hour before music.
PINETOP: AZ Ridge Runners performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Aug. 15
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Cafe — “Open Mic” from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464.
Details: Monthly celebration through performance of music, poetry, dance and other creative medium held on the exact date of the full moon each month. No experience necessary, sound equipment provided. Public welcome. Share your talents. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offering accepted.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: AZ Ridge Runners performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, brings back Doug Figgs and his band “The Cowboy Way” at 6 p.m. For more information and how to obtain tickets, call 928-532-2296.
Details: “The Cowboy Way” trio is a New Mexico based Western music trio combining the talents of Jim Jones, Doug Figgs, and Mariam Funke. Both Jim and Doug are multiple award winning singer/songwriters each winning awards from the Western Music Association, the Academy of Western Artists, and the Western Writer’s Association, among others (Mariam co-writing on many of their songs).
