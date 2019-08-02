Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Aug. 2
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
LAKESIDE: Ed Denman and Friends performing from 5-8 p.m. at the Truck Stop, 5533 White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Ed will be welcoming on stage special guests Roni and Donna Stoneman of the world famous Stoneman Family. These ladies are world class musicians and great entertainers as well as being a big part of country music history.
PINETOP: 15 South performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Nature walks and hikes every Friday (through Aug. 31) at 9 a.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation area. For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: Local artist emporium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil.
Details: Vendors, lunch and bake sale benefiting Show Low Meals on Wheels.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal and Teresa’s Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189. Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with The Lakesiders. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Aug. 3
CONCHO: Midnight Moon performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 CR 5100. No cover charge.
EAGAR: Annual Eagar Days at Ramsey Park. For more information go to www.eagaraz.gov or call the town at 928-333-4128.
Details: Pancake breakfast hosted by the fire department under the Ramada from 7-9 a.m. Logging rodeo (Aug. 3-4), volleyball tournament (Preregister before 9 a.m. at the Round Valley Dome), slow pitch tournament and other activities. Food vendors, greased pig races for children, winner gets to take the pig home, mud mania run for the kids, pony stick race, target shooting game for kids, petting zoo and wildlife and crafts by the from R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch, kids games with Sparky the Fire Dog, helicopter fly-in and two hunter’s education classes. Admission is free.
LAKESIDE: High Mountain Half Marathon. Premier running event of the White Mountains in conjunction with US track and field. Walkers welcome. Race begins at Blue Ridge High School, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. Participant options: 13.1 miles, 10K, 5K, and free kids fun run. For more information, visit http://highmountainhalf.com.
LAKESIDE: Nature Bingo at 10 a.m. sharp at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road.
Details: Follow your own Nature Bingo card to “nature” stations, featuring mini-talks by local experts on our Nature Center Trail.
LAKESIDE: Casino Night, hosted by Pinetop Lions, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hungry Buffalo, 4048 Porter Mountain Road. For more information, call Theresa at 928-207-5500 or Everett at 928-369-6986.
Details: Craps, poker and black jack with Arizona Casino Elite Dealers, a $20 buy-in which equals $500 worth of chips to play at the tables. Tickets are available at the door. Participants can receive a raffle ticket for each $100 in chips they have at the end of the evening. Restaurant certificates, 2 TV’s, a tree, original artwork, pottery and variety of other items will be awarded. Proceeds benefit the Pinetop Lions and are used to fund eye exams, purchase glasses, provide relief to storm damaged areas, etc.
PINEDALE: Seventh annual Chuckwagon Festival & Pies starting at 10 a.m. at the Community Center Ball Field hosted by the Clay Springs Fire Department. For more information, call Linda Hill at 928-739-0216.
Details: Food, fun and a fascination with the old west. Show your support. All proceeds go to the Clay Springs Pinedale Fire Auxillary and helps to support your local volunteer fire district.
PINETOP: 15 South performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Local artist emporium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil.
Details: Vendors, lunch and bake sale benefiting Show Low Meals on Wheels.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
SHOW LOW: Quilt Show and Raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Juniper Ridge RV Resort, 1911 Juniper Ridge Resort.
Details: Quilts, craft items and raffle of various quilted wall hangings and a beautiful quilt. Raffle tickets on sale at show. Drawing will be held at 2:45 p.m. Vendors and demonstrations with Julie’s Quilts of Miami and Quilter’s Haven of Eagar. Ice cream sundaes available for $3.
SHOW LOW: Hangar Dance and Dinner—A White Mountain Salute to Veterans at 5 p.m. at Show Low Regional Airport. For more information, call 928-243-1332.
Details: Dinner and dancing to WWII era swing music. WWII era aircraft and other military displays. Cost is $30.
SHOW LOW: Award winning Christian Western singer Barry Ward performing at 6 p.m. at an open house benefit for Operation Christmas Child at Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil. Concert admission is by donation and a shoebox gift item.
Details: Raffle tickets for a chance to win a gift filled basket, pulled pork sandwich, chips and drink available for $5.
SHOW LOW: Beginning square dancing lessons from 5-6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160, Show Low. Everyone is welcome: singles, couples, adults and children, however, brand new students will only be accepted through June 15, so don’t wait. First lesson is free. For details, visit www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Join Arizona Game and Fish Department at 7:30 p.m. for “The Eagles Have Landed – Nesting Bald Eagles of the White Mountains.” For more information or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: Presentation is free to attend. Learn more about the life and legacy of these amazing birds of prey, as well as what you can do to ensure the survival of these creatures and where you can see them in the local area. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour. Please be advised that evening interpretive programs may be relocated to a covered ramada within the West Side Day Use Area if monsoon weather occurs. Nature walks/hikes occur every Friday through Labor Day Weekend at 9 a.m. and children’s programs every Saturday at 4 p.m.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
TAYLOR: WMHA Gymkhana at Taylor Arena.
Details: Barrels, Washington poles, Big T and jackpot: Figure 8 cow horse. Books open at 8 a.m. Gymkhana starts at 9 a.m.
VERNON: Vernon Day Celebration from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vernon Community Park.
Details: Swap meet, breakfast available, kids zone including games, a petting zoo, bounce house. Lunch of hamburger or hot dog includes chips, cookie and drink, cow pie bingo. Pulled pork dinner starts at 5 p.m. Cost is $7 and besides pulled pork includes coleslaw, beans and drink. Music with Ed Miller Family Band.
Sunday, Aug. 4
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Monday, Aug. 5
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
LAKESIDE: National Night Out 2019 from 5-7:30 a.m. Mountain Meadow Recreational Complex, 1101 S. Woodland Road. Hosted by the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department. For more information, call Officer Barb Lee at 928-368-8800.
Details: Free hamburgers and hotdogs, charity dunk tank, face painting. Meet members of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department. Live music by Pinetop-Lakeside’s Steve Bacon.
OVERGAARD: Shepherd of the Pines Methodist Church, 3015 AZ-Hwy 277, hosting Tuesday evening entertainment.
Details: Potluck and games indoors and outdoors from 4-7 p.m.
PINETOP: House of Steel performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
PINETOP: House of Steel performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Thursday, Aug. 8
PINETOP: 21st annual “For the Love of Quilts” quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop.
Details: Over 90 quilts, reflecting the vision and talent of the artist, will be on display 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 per person and raffle tickets will be available for all who want an opportunity to win an heirloom, hand embroidered and hand quilted queen size quilt.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: House of Steel performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
