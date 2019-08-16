Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Aug. 16
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom Nursery, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: This gathering of original art and fine crafts will spotlight a variety of metal, tile and glass originals and will also feature painted native originals, handmade ceramics, fused glass and steam-pump jewelry designs. Friendly pirate “Captain Carl” will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins onsite per your designs. Sedona’s best Gina Machovina will play guitar daily — from Beethoven to Clapton. Enjoy hamburgers and Vienna hot dogs, pineapple whip frozen treats and lemonade. Free admission. Lots of parking close to the event in the east garden.
PINETOP: AZ Ridge Runners performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: Apache Spirit performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd.
SHOW LOW: Nature walks and hikes every Friday (through Aug. 31) at 9 a.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation area. For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SHOW LOW: Join the National Forest Service at 7:30 p.m. for a free presentation about the wildlife of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. For more information about the evening interpretive programs, Children’s Programs Saturdays at 4 p.m., and nature walks/hikes Fridays at 9 a.m., or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: Discover when and where to look for wildlife and what clues wildlife leaves behind. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour.
SHOW LOW: The Blue Tattoo performing for residents only from 7-9 p.m. at Venture In, 270 N. Clark Road.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with The Lakesiders. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Aug. 17
ALPINE: Blue Tattoo performing from 6-9 p.m. at Foxfire, 42661 U.S. 180.
CONCHO: Lakesiders performing at 7 p.m. at Firestone, 7 CR 5100. No cover charge.
EAGAR: Hunt of A Lifetime fourth annual banquet/fundraiser dinner, raffle and auction at Round Valley High School multipurpose room, 550 N. Butler Street in Eagar. For more information, call Pat Beard at 928-245-3658, Mandy Kitchens at 928-368-3225 or John Bennett at 928-333-5739.
Details: Dinner served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and program runs until 9 p.m. Tickets are $15/single or $25/double and includes beef/chicken fajitas with beans, rice, dessert and a drink. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the banquet.
LAKESIDE: Fly Fishing class from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at White Mountain Nature Center. For more information, call Paul Estavillo at 818-605-7498.
Details: Learn all about fly fishing from members of the White Mountain Fly Fishing Club. Casting, making (tying) flies. Class is encouraged for kids 10-14 years old.
LAKESIDE: Join Town of Pinetop-Lakeside as they celebrate its 35 year anniversary of incorporation at their second annual Pinetop-Lakeside Days from 1-6 p.m. at Mountain Meadow. For more information, email: mspillman@pinetoplakesideaz.com.
Details: Wood carving competition, charity mush ball tournament, equipment rodeo, inflatables, dunk tank, face painting, entertainment, food and retail vendors, mattress down the mountain bed races. Blue Tattoo takes the stage from 1-2:15 p.m.
LAKESIDE: P-L Historical Society’s annual Milk Can Dinner at 4 p.m. at the Timber Mesa Fire Station, 2922 W. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-368-8123.
Details: Healthy meal of fresh corn, cabbage, potatoes and sausage. Tickets are available at P-L Chamber of Commerce and the P-L Museum. Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Invite your family and friends for delicious meal that includes a drink and dessert. Tickets will be available at the door. The Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of the P-L Museum located at 1973 Jackson Lane.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom Nursery, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
PINETOP: AZ Ridge Runners performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Amateur Radio (tailgate) swap meet from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Masonic Whiteriver Lodge 62, 741 E. Whipple St.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Lake Community Association hosting its first Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Community Center/Post Office in White Mountain Lakes, 1785 Edmonds Circle.
SHOW LOW: Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost annual celebration from 4-7 p.m. at the Show Low City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil.
Details: Featuring silent and live auction, prize drawings, great speakers, volunteer appreciation and dessert auction. Learn how the Salvation Army helps in your community and meet those who give their time, talent and treasure to help others. Dinner will be catered by “The House.” Suggested donation is $10.
SHOW LOW: Beginning square dancing lessons from 5-6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160, Show Low. Everyone is welcome: singles, couples, adults and children, however, brand new students will only be accepted through June 15, so don’t wait. First lesson is free. For details, visit www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Join the National Forest Service at 7:30 P.M. for a free presentation about Fool Hollow’s bald eagles and osprey. For more information or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: Learn more about the life and legacy of these amazing fishermen as well as what you can do to ensure the survival of these creatures and where you can see them in the local area. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour. Please be advised that evening interpretive programs may be relocated to a covered ramada within the West Side Day Use Area if monsoon weather occurs.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Bingo at 6 p.m. (every third Saturday) at St. Peters Catholic Church, 203 East Apache Street.
Details: Must be 18 years old to play. Hot dogs, popcorn, soda, water and nachos will be served.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
Sunday, Aug. 18
LAKESIDE: Armand and Angelina performing special musical service Native american Flute playshop at 1:30 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call 928-368-5002.
Details: Flutes will be available to borrow or purchase. No musical background required. A $20 suggested donation.
LAKESIDE: Armand and Angelina performing musical variety show entitled “This is What Forever Means” at 6:30 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call 928-368-5002.
Details: Music, comedy, dance and more. Love offering donations accepted.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom Nursery, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
Monday, Aug. 19
LAKESIDE: Armand and Angelina performing special musical service entitled “I Now Pronounce You …Not Guilty” at 10:30 a.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call 928-368-5002.
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 or over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Third Monday mixer dance with live music from 6-9 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. This is a family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring snacks to share, if you like. Best dance floor on the mountain. Donation is $7. Call Ken and Virginia Baker with questions at 602-689-7189.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
OVERGAARD: Shepherd of the Pines Methodist Church, 3015 AZ-Hwy 277, hosting Tuesday evening entertainment.
Details: Potluck and games indoors and outdoors from 4-7 p.m.
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs ‘60s music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
PINETOP: Blue Tattoo Trio performing from 5-7:30 p.m. at Matty’s Beef and Beer, 1400 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: The trio will play easy listening tunes in the dining room.
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs ‘60s music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Aug. 22
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs ‘60s music at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
