Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Dec. 13
CONCHO: The Blue Tattoo playing from 4-7 p.m. at the “Y” Bar at the Stanford General Store (east of Show Low at the “Y”).
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: LEGO-plus held on second Friday of month from 4-5 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: Kid’s Night Out from 6-9 p.m. at the City Campus Teen Center, 620 E. McNeil in Show Low. For more information call 928-532-4140.
Details: For only $10 per child, kids ages 5-12 get to be creative and make their own “top your own pasta” dinner then settle down and play a game or watch a movie! Hot popcorn and candy will be provided during the movie. Register at Show Low City Hall, Show Low Family Aquatic Center or online at www.activityreg.com.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
ST JOHNS: Annual Christmas Light Parade themed “Christmas Lights on Parade” at 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-337-4517.
Details: Community invited after the parade, visit City Hall Heritage Park for hot chocolate, cookies and Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 14
CONCHO: Blue Tattoo performing from 7-10 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Lounge, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE: Santa’s White Mountain Adventure from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 325 W. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Visit Santa’s workshop at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall and help Santa and his elves get ready for Christmas. Celebrate with the Elf Squad, test toys, write letters to Santa and enjoy one on one time with Santa.
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Relive the magic of The Nutcracker with Ballet White Mountains, two performances at 1 and 7 p.m. at Show Low High School auditorium. Family tickets are $20, single ticket is $10.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that light up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SNOWFLAKE: White Mountain Symphony Orchestra, with Maestro Ted Vives, presents Christmas favorites concert at 3 p.m. at the Snowflake High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at www,wmso.org or at the door.
Details: The concert will feature ‘Twas the Night before Christmas narrated by Dr. Michael Solomonson; selections from The Nutcracker performed with the Dance Academy; German Carol Festival, Around the World at Christmas Time, Sleigh Ride, Winter Wonderland, In the Bleak Mid-Winter and hark! The Herald Angels Sing! And join in for a Christmas sing-along. Tickets are $10 for adults, youth (5-18) are $5 and there will be chili and cornbread fundraiser after the concert.
Sunday, Dec. 15
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Community choir performing selections from Handel’s Messiah at 7 p.m. at the LDS Downtown Chapel. Cynthia Jellison will direct the choir and the accompanist is Leburta Crockett.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that light up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
Monday, Dec. 16
PINETOP: James T performing from 4-6 p.m. at El Rancho.
Details: James plays a variety of music.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that light up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SHOW LOW: Family gingerbread house decorating from 4-6 p.m. at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. No sign-up required, all supplies are provided.
SNOWFLAKE: The Dutton Family of Branson, Missouri brings their much-loved, award winning show to Snowflake High School in two shows, a matinee at 3 p.m. and evening show at 7 p.m. At the evening show local dangers from Canyon Creek Performing Arts will perform a pre-show before the main event. Adult tickets are $20 and families can attend for $50 (each family will be assessed with the agent who’s taking the ticket order — calling a “family” two adults and three children. But if the children are small, they will allow extra seats as part of the family package). Tickets can be purchased by calling 480-840-6874.
Details: The Duttons, who have been entertaining visitors at their theater in Branson, for more than 20 years, were top 10 finishers on America’s Got Talent and have been producing specials for PBS viewers since 2004. They also have their own weekly TV series, “The Duttons Through the Years,” on RFD-TV. They also just made an appearance on the Nickelodeon’s musical competition show, “America’s Most Musical Family.” In their show, they perform a variety of musical genres — from bluegrass to classical to contemporary to American standards as a family.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
LINDEN: Sequoia Village School and Concho Elementary orchestras are teaming up present “Christmas Canon” at 6 p.m. at Sequoia Village School.
Details: Special guests are Concho Symphonic Strings and elementary orchestra. Sequoia Village High School Choir performing a variety of Christmas carols and tunes.
PINETOP: High Country Barbershop Chorus and Northland Pioneer College presents 8th annual benefit Christmas in the Pines Concert at 7 p.m. at Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Road in the St. Joseph’s Family Center. Gross proceeds shared equally by participating schools for support of their performing arts and music departments.
Details: Admission is by donation. Performances by Show Low High School Show-Biz, Blue Ridge Junior High Choir, BRHS Harmonies, BRHS Sprezzas.
PINETOP: Vol. 1 performs Latin variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
EAGAR: Christmas Caroling from 5:30-7 p.m. at Round Valley Public Library, 179 S. Main St.
Details: Join in celebrating the season with song.
PINETOP: Vol. 1 performs Latin variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that light up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SHUMWAY: “Normal” Productions presents “It Feels Like Christmas,” a Musical Revue at 7 p.m. starring Carson Saline and friends at the Shumway Schoolhouse. Admission is by donation.
Thursday, Dec. 19
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Vol. 1 performs Latin variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that light up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SHUMWAY: “Normal” Productions presents “It Feels Like Christmas,” a Musical Revue at 7 p.m. starring Carson Saline and friends at the Shumway Schoolhouse. Admission is by donation
