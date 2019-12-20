Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Dec. 20
CONCHO: James T y Los Vatos entertains for the Christmas/holiday party from 4-7 p.m. at the Stanford General Store in the “Y” Bar.
Details: Enjoy classic country and Spanish music, bring your dancing shoes and make sure you wear your ugly Christmas sweater.
PINETOP: Vol. 1 performs Latin variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music) and at the Show Low Library.
SHUMWAY: “Normal” Productions presents It Feels Like Christmas, a Musical Revue at 7 p.m. starring Carson Saline and friends at the Shumway Schoolhouse. Admission is by donation.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Dec. 21
CONCHO: Special Christmas event with Elvis at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
GREER: Greer Village Winter Wonderland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greer Community Center, 75 Main St.
Details: Featuring caroling hayrides, Santa and Mrs Claus. Holiday crafts at Greer Library, Greer Lodge Resort, Greer Peaks Lodge, Grey Goose Furnishings, Molly Butler Lodge, Snowy Mountain Lodge (at 3 p.m.). No charge and donations accepted.
PINEDALE: Classic Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pinedale Community Center hosted by Nicole Peters of Meadowlark Farms. For more details, call 480-332-3402.
Details: Admission is $1. Unique fun event to find the perfect last minute gift including natural wreaths, fresh produce, bake sale, handmade jewelry and body care. Kids craft corner, delicious soups and sandwiches served all day for $5/bowl and $3 sandwiches.
PINETOP: Free Make ‘n Take from 12-4 p.m. at Made In Greer at the Times Square Plaza, 1684 E. White Mountain Blvd #5 (upstairs). Making Christmas ornaments.
PINETOP: Vol. 1 performs Latin variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Santa is visiting the Morning Rose Flower Shop, 340 N. 9th St, at 1 p.m.
Details: Kids are invited to visit with Santa, take photos, enjoy hot cocoa and goodies. Family friendly event.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music) and at the Show Low Library.
SHUMWAY: “Normal” Productions presents It Feels Like Christmas, a Musical Revue at 4 and 7 p.m. starring Carson Saline and friends at the Shumway Schoolhouse. Admission is by donation
SPRINGERVILLE: Bingo at 6 p.m. (every third Saturday) at St. Peters Catholic Church, 203 East Apache Street.
Details: Must be 18 years old to play. Hot dogs, popcorn, soda, water and nachos will be served.
Sunday, Dec. 22
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music) and at the Show Low Library.
SNOWFLAKE: Vespers at 6 and 8 p.m. at Snowflake High School in the Social Hall.
Monday, Dec. 23
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Hospice Compassus to sponsor Breakfast with Santa, a fundraiser, for Show Low Meals on Wheels from 9-11 a.m. Cost is $5 and includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or hot chocolate at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil in Show Low. All ages are welcome and you can have a picture taken with Santa.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Edgewater Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
PINETOP: Edgewater Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music) and at the Show Low Library.
Thursday, Dec. 26
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Edgewater Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music) and at the Show Low Library.
