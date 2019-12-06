Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Dec. 6
LAKESIDE: Holiday Pet Portraits with Santa 4 p.m. at Aspen Ridge Animal Hospital 5735 W. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Don’t miss this chance to get a photo with your pets and Santa! All proceeds benefit the Giving Paws Fund which helps save the lives of ill and injured pets within our community. Cost is $10 per digital image.
PINETOP: Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Fair from 5:30-8 p.m. at Jack Barker Memorial Park, 1063 W White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Visit with Santa, make holiday crafts, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, live performances and food vendors.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that light up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SNOWFLAKE: Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce hosting Christmas Market from 12-6 p.m. at OLS Community Center, 1655 S. Main Street. For more information, call 928-536-4331.
SNOWFLAKE: Winter Wonderland at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 230 W 1st Street N, Snowflake.
Details: Homemade/handmade gifts.
SNOWFLAKE: Charlie Brown Christmas Play at 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. at Snowflake Social Hall, 607 E Snowflake Blvd E.
Details: This lovely little play is put on by the Jr. Production class, ages 5-12 years old. There are two shows each night. Free admission.
SPRINGERVILLE: Christmas Light Festival from 6-8 p.m. at the Springerville Park, E Mohave St.
Details: Lights tour, hot chocolate, vendors, local choirs.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Dec. 7
ALPINE: Annual Alpine Christmas Party and Christmas Tree Lighting Extravaganza at 6 p.m. at the Alpine Community Center.
Details: Join in celebrating the lighting of the Alpine Community Christmas Tree! Admission is free. Gift bags for children, sing alongs, ugly sweater contest for all ages, door prizes and snacks. Christmas Tree Lighting by the Alpine Fire Department at 6:45 p.m. at Melody Field.
CONCHO: Concho Valley Lions Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Concho School gymnasium.
Details: Arts and crafts, food, music and good cheer. Huge selection of unique gift items. Free drawing every 30 minutes. Participate in the judging the first “Best Christmas Decorated Space” contest. Lunch menu is chili and all the fixings for $5.
CONCHO: Heber Ridge Band at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: White Mountain Woman’s Club annual Cup of Cheer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary of the Angels, 1915 South Penrod Lane. For more information, call Esther at 602-525-6878 or Deborah at 623-680-1341.
Details: Featuring famous cookie walk, homemade soup and rolls, Christmas crafts of wreaths, hand painted chairs, ornaments, reindeer/snowmen, candles, raffle baskets and gifts, vendors and more.
PINETOP: The story of Christ’s birth retold in drama, music, and dancing by the youth department of The Church at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Re Center, 814 East White Mountain Blvd.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Cub Scout Pack 733 hosting fourth annual Pancakes with Santa breakfast from 8-11 a.m.at the VFW Post 9907, 381 N. Central Ave in Show Low. Cost is $5 per person and includes breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee.
Details: This event also offers craft stations where families can make keepsake ornaments, as well as a Santa letter writing station. Santa will be present and available for parents to take photos with children. All proceeds are used for local Cub Scout programs.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Festival of Trees – Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St.
Details: The library will be holding a Festival of Trees! Local businesses will donate beautiful trees and they will be on display throughout the library. Starting Dec. 7, the public can vote on their favorites trees in different categories including most unique and people’s choice. The trees will also be a part of a silent auction. Bid on your favorite tree and if you win you get to take it home. All proceeds from the silent auction will go toward the library expansion project.
SHOW LOW: Annual Christmas Light Parade themed “Christmas at the Movies” at 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
Details: Parade begins at 6 p.m. along the Deuce of Clubs heading east from Central Avenue, south on White Mountain Road and west on Hall. Santa will be a featured guest on one of the many floats with their beautiful light displays depicting Christmas at the Movies.
SHOW LOW: Santa at Morning Rose, 340 North 9th St. starting at 6:30 p.m.
Details: The Morning Rose will also be open after The Show Low Light Parade letting kids write letters to Santa and dropping them into Santa’s mailbox to be sent straight to the North Pole. Joining Morning Rose will be Backwoods Bartenders who will be passing out hot cocoa.
SNOWFLAKE: Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce hosting Christmas Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OLS Community Center, 1655 S. Main Street. For more information, call 928-536-4331.
Details: Homemade/handmade gifts.
SNOWFLAKE: Free Discovery Nest for children, ages 5-12 at Northland Pioneer College’s Snowflake/Taylor Silver Creek Campus library, 1611 S. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Luann Crosby at 928-536-6220.
Details: Librarian Luann Crosby and staff will guide participants to create create a 3-D gingerbread house holiday card, folds flat but pulls out into a magical 3-D house for display. Public invited, however, children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at all times.
SPRINGERVILLE: Santa will make a visit to Western Drug from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A special free 4x6 photo with Santa will provided.
SPRINGERVILLE: Christmas Light Festival from 6-8 p.m. at the Springerville Park, E Mohave St.
Details: Lights tour, hot chocolate, vendors, local choirs.
Sunday, Dec. 8
CONCHO: James T performing from 2-5 p.m. at the Stanford General Store “Y” Bar.
Details: James T plays a variety of music.
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Party from 12-2 p.m. for the Army National Guard 1404 Transportation Company at the Armory.
Details: Guardsmen and their families are invited to attend.
Monday, Dec. 9
EAGAR: Annual “Reason for the Season Concert” at 6 p.m. at the Round Valley High School Auditorium.
Details: Concert is free and presented by several faith based groups and musical talents from the Round Valley community.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
TAYLOR: Town of Taylor presents the Live Nativity at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. behind the museum on Center St. and Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Cafe — “Open Mic” from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464.
Details: Monthly celebration through performance of music, poetry, dance and other creative medium held on the exact date of the full moon each month. No experience necessary, sound equipment provided. Public welcome. Share your talents. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offering accepted.
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt begins 6 p.m. at Show Low City Park Senior Field, 751 S. Clark Road. For more information call 928-532-4143.
Details: Pre-purchase your wristband for $5 or at event $10. Hundreds of candy canes have been left on the Senior Field and kids ages 12 and under we need your help finding them! Dress warm, bring your flashlight and join us for some festive fun! Wristbands are available at Show Low City Hall or Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
SPRINGERVILLE: Christmas Light Festival from 6-8 p.m. at the Springerville Park, E Mohave St.
Details: Lights tour, hot chocolate, vendors, local choirs.
WHITERIVER: WMAT Division of Health Programs and Health Education presents Santa’s Workshop from 1-5 p.m. at the American Legion, Veteran’s building.
Details: Workshop offers education booths for all ages, as well as crafts. Santa will also be on hand.
WHITERIVER: WMAT Christmas Light Parade at 6 p.m. starting at the Activity Center and ending at the executive parking lot.
Thursday, Dec. 12
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Greywolf performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Christmas Light Festival from 6-8 p.m. at the Springerville Park, E Mohave St.
Details: Lights tour, hot chocolate, vendors, local choirs.
