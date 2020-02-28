Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Feb. 28
ALPINE: James T performing from 6-9 p.m. at Ye Old Tavern, 42640 US-180 #191. For more information, call 928-339-1837.
Details: James T plays a variety of music.
PINETOP: Johnny Ray Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts at 7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, Feb. 29
CONCHO: Blue Tattoo performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road.
PINETOP: Johnny Ray Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Saturday, Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Monday, March 2
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, March 3
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, March 4
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Open Mic Night from 6-10 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 457 E. Deuce of Clubs
Thursday, March 5
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
