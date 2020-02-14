Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Feb. 14
CONCHO: Special Rod Stewart Tribute for Valentine’s Day performing for two shows at 5 and 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road. Each show cost is $10. Reservations are being accepted, call 928-33-PIZZA (74992).
PINETOP: Enjoy the sounds of James T performing at 4 p.m. for Valentine’s Day dinner at El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 2314 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-367-1234.
PINETOP: Aravaipa performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: LEGO-plus held on second Friday of month from 4-5 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: Karaoke Night for at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts a t7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, Feb. 15
CONCHO: Special Amazing Piano tribute Scott Dunlap Tribute performing for two shows at 5 and 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road. Each show cost is $10. Reservations are being accepted, call 928-33-PIZZA (74992).
PINETOP: Aravaipa performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Saturday Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Monday, Feb. 17
PINETOP: James T performing at 4 p.m. at El Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-367-4557.
Details: James plays a variety of music.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Feb. 20
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
