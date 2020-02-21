Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Feb. 21
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal and Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SNOWFLAKE: NPC Free Movie Night from 7-9:15 p.m. featuring “Dark Waters” at NPC Performing Arts Center, Snowflake campus.
Details: Rated PG-13, inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything — his future, his family, and his own life — to expose the truth. Free movie admission with reasonably-priced concessions available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts at 7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, Feb. 22
CONCHO: Centerfire performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road.
GREER: Sunrise Park Resort Throwdown 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: Biggest rail jam and music event, free. Snowboarders and skiers will be throwing down some serious tricks at the rail jam while DJs throwing down the jams.
GREER: James T performing from 6-8 p.m. for February Wine Dinner at Molly Butlers, 109 Main Street. For more information, call 928-735-7226.
Details: James plays a variety of music.
JOSEPH CITY: Tony-Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival performing Romeo and Juliet at BG Bennett Auditorium. Tickets range from $7-$15 depending on seat selection. Get tickets and more information at josephcityarts.org.
PINETOP: Sixties Mania performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: NPC Free Movie event featuring “Moana” at 12 p.m. at NPC’s Springerville Center, 940 Maricopa St.
Details: Free and open to the public. Free Boat Craft (for the kids to watch the movie from). Craft provided by The Boys Girls Club Round Valley & Round Valley Head Start. Free hot dog dinner. Visit from Moana Kids receive a free Heart of Te Fiti. Event starts at noon, movie begins at 12:45 p.m.
SPRINGERVILLE: Saturday Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Monday, Feb. 24
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Johnny Ray Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
PINETOP: Johnny Ray Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Feb. 27
PINETOP: Johnny Ray Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.