Friday, Dec. 27
PINETOP: Edgewater Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that light up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music) and at the Show Low Library.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Dec. 28
CONCHO: Blue Tattoo performing from 7-10 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Edgewater Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Monday, Dec. 30
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday light and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light display in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music) and at the Show Low Library.Tuesday, Dec. 31
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
PINETOP: James T. Los Vatos performing from 4-8 p.m. for New Years at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd. No cover charge, reservations are suggested.
SHOW LOW: Thunderhorse Band performing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
Details: The band is high energy, playing a variety of classic rock, country as well as dance and pop favorites.
SHOW LOW: City of Show Low’s Deuce of Clubs Drop at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th Street.
Details: Celebration begins at 11 p.m. Great music and fun as we count down the final seconds of 2019! Watch the giant lighted deuce of clubs card lowers to celebrate the entrance of 2020. Fire pits to keep you toasty and a photo booth to make it memorable. A beautiful display of fireworks cap off the evening. Hot cocoa and s’more kits available for purchase.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
PINETOP: Chaka ‘n Friends Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Jan. 2
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Chaka ‘n Friends Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
