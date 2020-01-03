Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Jan. 3
PINETOP: Chaka ‘n Friends Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band will be performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal and Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
Saturday, Jan. 4
CONCHO: The Blue Tattoo performing from 7-10 p.m. in the Firestone Ballroom at the Firestone Pizza (7 County Rd. 5100).
Details: Playing with the Blue Tattoo is special guest Stephen “Deak” Dietrich on guitar/bass/vocals.
PINETOP: Chaka ‘n Friends Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Walker Williams performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
PINETOP: Walker Williams performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Jan. 9
LAKESIDE: Oscar Viewing Party at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, starting at 5 p.m. with “red carpet” viewing on its large movie screen. Admission is $15 per person or 2/$25. Seating is limited so call Jill Grey at 928-358-7580, to reserve your ticket, before it’s sold out. UnityWM.org
Details: Participants are encouraged to dress in “Oscar attire.” Event will feature various prizes, a photo booth a 50/50 raffle, hors d’oeuvres, and a beer and wine cash bar.
PINETOP: Walker Williams performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
