Get Out for Jan. 24-30

Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Jan. 24
GREER: Winter Games 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunrise Park Resort. For more information, call 928-735-7669, ext. 2327.
Details: Features snow sled/tubing hill, ice sculpting, live entertainment, food vendors, rail jam, family snowman contest.
LAKESIDE: White Mountain’s Eagle Fest from 6-8 p.m. at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road. Donation of $10 is suggested per family or adult.
Details: Educational, adult oriented program includes eagle photos and video presentations. Eagles in Native American cultures. Possible eagle cam footage, informal discussions with biologists and nest watchers. Free kids program features live eagles and activities. Liberty Wildlife Center program discussing eagle life history and wildlife rehabilitation. Bald eagle recovery management in Arizona, wildlife and eagle observation and photography tips. Field trip to observation point (Lazy Oaks Resort) with interpreters and spotting scopes.
PINETOP: The Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts at 7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, Jan. 25
CONCHO: Covered in Sun performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road.
GREER: Winter Games 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunrise Park Resort. For more information, call 928-735-7669, ext. 2327.
Details: Features snow sled/tubing hill, ice sculpting, live entertainment, food vendors, rail jam, family snowman contest.
LAKESIDE: White Mountain’s Eagle Fest from 6-8 p.m. at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road. Donation of $10 is suggested per family or adult.
Details: Educational, adult oriented program includes eagle photos and video presentations. Eagles in Native American cultures. Possible eagle cam footage, informal discussions with biologists and nest watchers. Free kids program features live eagles and activities. Liberty Wildlife Center program discussing eagle life history and wildlife rehabilitation. Bald eagle recovery management in Arizona, wildlife and eagle observation and photography tips. Field trip to observation point (Lazy Oaks Resort) with interpreters and spotting scopes.
PINETOP: The Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: The new Blue Tattoo performing from 7-11 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Sunday, Jan. 26
GREER: Winter Games 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunrise Park Resort. For more information, call 928-735-7669, ext. 2327.
Details: Features snow sled/tubing hill, ice sculpting, live entertainment, food vendors, rail jam, family snowman contest.
Monday, Jan. 27
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: AC/DC/ETC performs rock variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
PINETOP: AC/DC/ETC performs rock variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Jan. 30
PINETOP: AC/DC/ETC performs rock variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts at 7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.