Get Out for Jan. 17-23

Friday, Jan. 17
PINETOP: Uniques Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: Blue Tattoo performing from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at The Den, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts a t7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, Jan. 18
CONCHO: James T y Los Vatos performing from 4-7 p.m. at Stanford General Store in the “Y” Bar.
Details: Enjoy Spanish, country and oldies music.
CONCHO: Centerfire performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road.
LAKESIDE: Save Our Park Benefit Concert from 1-4 p.m. at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 N. Woodland Road. Admission is .35 cents. For more information, call 928-358-3069.
Details: Fat Chance performing. Bring your own drinks and snacks.
PINETOP: Uniques Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: Blue Tattoo performing from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at The Den, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd.
PINETOP: Le’ Tour Devore V performing from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. Tickets are $15 at door.
Details: Chris Demake — Less than Jake, Jason Devore — Authority Zero Russ Baum & Chris Carizalez — Meager Kings, Gabb Fayuca — Fayuca.
SHOW LOW: Thunderhorse Band performing from 8 p.m. to midnight at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
Details: Thunderhorse is a high energy band that plays a variety of classic rock, country as well as recent dance and pop favorites.
SPRINGERVILLE: Saturday Night Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Monday, Jan. 20
PINETOP: James T performing from 4-6 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: James plays a variety of music from country to rock with some Spanish mixed in.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: The Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
PINETOP: The Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Jan. 23
PINETOP: The Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
