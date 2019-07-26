Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, July 26
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
PINETOP: 38th annual Christmas Cabin Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeside Community Center Gym, 1360 N. Niels Hansen Lane (across from the Lakeside Post Office). Look for the waving girls in their caps and white aprons.
Details: Handmade crafts by local artists. Quilt raffle benefit for White Mountain Hospice.
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Nature walks and hikes every Friday (through Aug. 31) at 9 a.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation area. For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
SHOW LOW: Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, hosts Cork ‘n Canvas from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 928-532-2296.
Details: Live music, socialize with the artists, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Suggested donation of $7.
SHOW LOW: Join the National Forest Service at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area at 7:30 p.m. for the free presentation “Antlers – Points of Change.” For more information or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: Discover the life and legacy of deer and elk in the White Mountains. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use Area of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with Midnight Moon. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, July 27
LAKESIDE: Legend of the Great American Jaguar starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road.
Details: Occasionally seen in Southern Arizona today, the jaguar’s range one included the White Mountains. The Northern Jaguar Project’s presentation will detail this cat’s history and status.
PINETOP: 38th annual Christmas Cabin Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeside Community Center Gym, 1360 N. Niels Hansen Lane (across from the Lakeside Post Office). Look for the waving girls in their caps and white aprons.
Details: Handmade crafts by local artists. Quilt raffle benefit for White Mountain Hospice.
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
SHOW LOW: Beginning square dancing lessons from 5-6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160, Show Low. Everyone is welcome. First lesson is free. For details, visit www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: The Blue Tattoo performing from 7-10 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SHOW LOW: Mainstream and Plus Square Dance from 7-9 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. Singles and couples are welcome. Visit http://www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall for more details. Call Ken and Virginia Baker with questions at 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Join the Arizona Game and Fish Department at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area at 7:30 p.m. for a free presentation about hummingbirds, Jewels of the Sky. For more information about the evening interpretive programs and nature walks or to obtain a free summer program schedule, please call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: Discover fascinating lives of these incredible birds that sometimes share our backyards. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend. Please be advised that evening interpretive programs may be relocated to a covered ramada within the West Side Day Use Area if monsoon weather occurs.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: 16th annual High Country Hummingbird Festival from 8 a.m. to noon at Sipe Wildlife Area. For more information, call 928-532-3680.
Details: This free event features hummingbird banding, plant displays for attracting hummingbirds, live wildlife from Arizona Game & Fish Wildlife Center, wildlife walk with a naturalist, children’s activities and education, and hummingbird photography workshop. Attendees are asked to donate unopened bags of pure cane sugar to help feed the hummingbirds at the center.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
TAYLOR: White Mountain Horsemen’s Association Trail event at 8 a.m. Contact Chris at 928-205-5830 for more information.
Sunday, July 30
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Monday, July 29
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Tuesday, July 30
PINETOP: 15 South performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Wednesday, July 31
PINETOP: 10th annual free Music in the Pines from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club, 4643 Buck Springs Road. For more information, call 928-369-4531.
Details: Listen and dance to live music by Armour. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Please no coolers or pets. Enjoy a hamburger or hot dog from the grill along with your favorite beverage or soft drink (cash only accepted). Free dance lessons offered one hour before music.
PINETOP: 15 South performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Thursday, Aug. 1
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: 15 South performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Second annual Recycled Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (runs July 26 through Aug. 10) at the Center for the arts, 251 Penrod Road.
