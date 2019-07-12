Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, July 12
CONCHO: Off Grid Healing Seminar 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Lodestar Self-Care Center. Contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660 for more information or directions.
Details: Primary speakers and workshop presenters Dr. Trevor Sexton and Dr. Harold Itokazu Jr. break-out sessions on six different topics.Campers welcome to stay on Lodestar property (Friday and Saturday nights). Breakfast available. Participants welcome to bring self-care wares and display during the symposium. There is a cost for the workshops. Questions directions, contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660. Each workshop enrollment limited to 20 people.
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
LAKESIDE: Medieval Mayhem Renaissance Faire from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 1101 N. Woodland Road. Adult admission is $10; kids 6 and up are $5. Da Vinci Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. kids get in free with a paid adult admission.
Details: A celebration of the history of Medieval, the Dark Ages and the Renaissance periods all rolled into one. Features period dress, food, music, dancers, merchants, sword fighting demonstrations and much more. For more information go to www.azmayhem.com. Proceeds benefit the Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation’s scholarship fund.
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Nature walks and hikes every Friday (through Aug. 31) at 9 a.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation area. For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with The Lakesiders. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, July 13
CONCHO: Off Grid Healing Seminar 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lodestar Self-Care Center. Contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660 for more information or directions.
Details: Primary speakers and workshop presenters Dr. Trevor Sexton and Dr. Harold Itokazu Jr. break-out sessions on six different topics. Campers welcome to stay on Lodestar property (Friday and Saturday nights). Breakfast available and lunch and dinner on Saturday. Participants welcome to bring self-care wares and display during the symposium. There is a cost for the workshops. Questions directions, contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660. Each workshop enrollment limited to 20 people.
LAKESIDE: Medieval Mayhem Renaissance Faire from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 1101 N. Woodland Road. Adult admission is $10; kids 6 and up are $5.
Details: A celebration of the history of Medieval, the Dark Ages and the Renaissance periods all rolled into one. Features period dress, food, music, dancers, merchants, sword fighting demonstrations and much more. For more information go to www.azmayhem.com. Proceeds benefit the Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation’s scholarship fund.
LAKESIDE: STEM Family Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road. For more information, call 928-358-3069.
Details: Enjoy a host of science, technology, engineering and math projects for the whole family. You and your kids will participate in projects such as the Medicinal Plant Program, Raspberrry PI Computers, Family Math Games, STEM Van, and more.
OVERGAARD: Planes & Pancakes in the Pines, sponsored by EAA Chapter 1044, from 7-11 a.m. at Mogollon Airpark-AZ82, 2768 Air Park Dr. For more information, visit eaachapter1044.org.
Details: Cost is $6 adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit aviation education for local youth.
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mini Mud Run at Show Low City Park. Sponsored by Show Low Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
Details: Lil’ runners ages 2 to 10 should get ready for some good clean fun. Mini athletes will run, climb, crawl and jump through mud, water and dirt to find the finish line. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. with the fun run beginning promptly at 10 a.m.
SHOW LOW: Forest Service presents Antlers — Points of Change (Deer and Elk of the White Mountains) at 7:30 p.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. For more information about the evening interpretive programs, Children’s Programs Saturdays at 4 p.m., and nature walks/hikes on Fridays at 9 a.m., or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Northland Pioneer College and High Country Barbershop Chorus jointly presents Together In Harmony Happy Together, then and now with performances at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Show Low School District Auditorium, 500 W. Old Linden Road.
Details: Featuring 2013 International Quartet championships, masterpiece, the HCBC Chorus and local quartets, The Pine Trails, Spectrum and Ponderosa Pines. Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at the local chambers of commerce and from High Country Chorus members or $12 day of show.
SHOW LOW: Beginning square dancing lessons from 5-6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160, Show Low. Everyone is welcome: singles, couples, adults and children, however, brand new students will only be accepted through June 15, so don’t wait. First lesson is free. For details, visit www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Mainstream and Plus Square Dance from 7-9 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. Singles and couples are welcome. Visit http://www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall for more details. Call Ken and Virginia Baker with questions at 602-689-7189.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Green Thumb Garden Club presents putting up the harvest with Kay Wilkins at 10 a.m. at the Heritage Center in the Udall-Johnson Room. For more information, call 928-245-1615.
Details: Learn the basics of canning, freezing and drying. Food tasting. Public welcome and bring a friend.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
TAYLOR: WMHA Gymkhana at Taylor Arena.
Details: Barrels, straight poles, Big M and jackpot: split poles. Books open at 8 a.m. Gymkhana starts at 9 a.m.
Sunday, July 14
CONCHO: Off Grid Healing Seminar 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lodestar Self-Care Center. Contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660 for more information or directions.
Details: Primary speakers and workshop presenters Dr. Trevor Sexton and Dr. Harold Itokazu Jr. break-out sessions on six different topics. Campers welcome to stay on Lodestar property (Friday and Saturday nights). Breakfast available. Participants welcome to bring self-care wares and display during the symposium. There is a cost for the workshops. Questions directions, contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660. Each workshop enrollment limited to 20 people.
LAKESIDE: Medieval Mayhem Renaissance Faire from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 1101 N. Woodland Road. Adult admission is $10; kids 6 and up are $5.
Details: A celebration of the history of Medieval, the Dark Ages and the Renaissance periods all rolled into one. Features period dress, food, music, dancers, merchants, sword fighting demonstrations and much more. For more information go to www.azmayhem.com. Proceeds benefit the Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation’s scholarship fund.
LAKESIDE: Daniel Nahmod in concert at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. See website for details: www.UnityWM.org or call 928-368-5002.
Details: Internationally renowned singer/songwriter and music producer. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear his spectacular music and message, all ages welcome. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance and includes soup and salad bar at 6:30 p.m. and performance at 7:30 p.m.
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
Monday, July 15
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Third Monday mixer dance from 6-9 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. Music provided by Billy Shaw and Laki, from top country dance clubs in Tucson. This is a family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring snacks to share, if you like. Best dance floor on the mountain. Donation is $7. Call Ken and Virginia Baker with questions at 602-689-7189
Tuesday, July 16
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Cafe — “Open Mic” from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464.
Details: Monthly celebration through performance of music, poetry, dance and other creative medium held on the exact date of the full moon each month. No experience necessary, sound equipment provided. Public welcome. Share your talents. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offering accepted.
Wednesday, July 17
PINETOP: 10th annual free Music in the Pines from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Pinetop Lakes Golf & Country Club, 4643 Buck Springs Road. For more information, call 928-369-4531.
Details: Listen and dance to live music by Armour. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Please no coolers or pets. Enjoy a hamburger or hot dog from the grill along with your favorite beverage or soft drink (cash only accepted). Free dance lessons offered one hour before music.
Thursday, July 18
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
SHOW LOW: Randy Dougherty calling Mainstream and Plus Square Dance 7-9 p.m. to start off the Show Low Rim Romper Square and Round Dance Festival, 1105 Old Highway 160. There will be four days of square dancing: Thursday night through Sunday morning with two days of Round Dancing Friday and Saturday. For the complete schedule, see AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call 602-689-7189
SNOWFLAKE: Free Thursday Night at the Pioneer Park, north end of town, features Solomon Family music at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy great entertainment. Program will be canceled in inclement weather conditions. Call Event Coordinator, Ladon Warner at 928-386-3010 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.