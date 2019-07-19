Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, July 19
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
PINETOP: First Baptist Church Pinetop, 1901 E. White Mountain Blvd., hosting yard sale starting at 9 a.m. in the church parking lot and life center.
Details: Furniture, hardware, clothing, etc.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom’s Nursery’s East garden, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: This midsummer “gathering of many new artists” will spotlight a variety of art mediums including unique crafts, original fine jewelry designs, organic cottage edibles and handmade home and garden decor. Enjoy new local and Arizona artists demonstrating various art styles and friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins per your designs. John Calvert will play original guitar favorites daily. Enjoy burgers and fancy Vienna dogs, fresh lemonade and ice cream. Free admission and lots of parking available.
PINETOP: The Blue Tattoo performing from 6-10 p.m. at Charlie Clark’s Orchard, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.
PINETOP: Ronny and the Classics performs oldies at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Nature walks and hikes every Friday (through Aug. 31) at 9 a.m. at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation area. For more information, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Rim Rompers Square and Round Dance Festival (July 18-21), Friday 7:30-10:30 p.m., at 1105 Old Highway 160. No western community dance due to festival. Mike Seastrom is the Caller and Ronnie Fontaine is the Cuer. The public is welcome to watch for free. For the complete schedule, see AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SNOWFLAKE: Pioneer Days Arts and Craft Show and car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frederickson Park, 106 W. 9th South. For more information, call the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331.
Details: Wide variety of arts and crafts and food vendors. Vintage cars, motorcycles and semi-trucks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SNOWFLAKE: Gun Show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Community Catholic Center, 165 S. Main St. For more information, call 928-245-0383.
Details: Admission is $5. Ammo, modern, knives, military.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
VERNON: Food, fun and family potluck at 6 p.m. at the park. For more information, call Paula Johnson at 928-245-6725.
Saturday, July 20
CONCHO: The Lakesiders performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza, 7 County Road 5100. No cover.
LAKESIDE: Nature of Art/Art in Nature starts at 10 a.m. sharp at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road. For more information, call 928-358-3069.
Details: Create your own art — painting, sketching, coloring, collaging with objects in nature. Learn how to look at things in nature as wonderful “works of art.” Fun for family members of all ages.
LAKESIDE: Annual Firewise Block Party from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Elementary School, 3050 N. Porter Mountain Road. Hosted by the Pinetop and Timber Mesa Fire Districts. For more information, call 928-367-2199.
Details: Homeowner firewise information, creating defensible space, RSG Evaluation Preparedness, landscaping firewise plants, insects and disease common to the White Mountains, bounce house/face painting, food and door prizes.
LAKESIDE: Pinetop-Lakeside presents Movies in the Park showing “The Little Mermaid” at 7:30 p.m. or sunset at Mountain Meadow Park, 1101 S. Woodland Road. For more information, email: mspillman@pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
OVERGAARD: Annual parking lot sale (indoors) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinecrest Lake RV Resort, 2721 Pony Express Road. For more information, call Louise at 847-220-0285. Also featured Don Scott New Image clothing, jewelry and watches for sale.
Details: Food and beverages for sale, entertainment provided by Wally Geller.
OVERGAARD: Eighth annual Charity Chili Cook-off at Bison Ranch Courtyard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Details: All proceeds benefit the Heber-Overgaard Food Bank. This event will also include a free car show.
PINETOP: First Baptist Church Pinetop, 1901 E. White Mountain Blvd., hosting yard sale starting at 9 a.m. in the church parking lot and life center.
Details: Furniture, hardware, clothing, etc.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom’s Nursery’s East garden, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: This midsummer “gathering of many new artists” will spotlight a variety of art mediums including unique crafts, original fine jewelry designs, organic cottage edibles and handmade home and garden decor. Enjoy new local and Arizona artists demonstrating various art styles and friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins per your designs. John Calvert will play original guitar favorites daily. Enjoy burgers and fancy Vienna dogs, fresh lemonade and ice cream. Free admission and lots of parking available.
PINETOP: Blackwood Quartet in concert at 6 p.m. at Pinetop First Baptist Church, 1901 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Admission is free, love offering asked. CDs and DVDs will be on sale. Garry Gross & Pinetopers opening. Doors open at 5 p.m.
PINETOP: The Blue Tattoo performing from 6-10 p.m. at Charlie Clark’s Orchard, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.
PINETOP: Ronny and the Classics performs oldies at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Rim Rompers Square and Round Dance Festival July 18-21 at 1105 Old Highway 160. Mike Seastrom is the Caller and Ronnie Fontaine is the Cuer. 9-10:15 a.m. Squares Workshop followed by guest callers. Dance until 11:45 a.m. BBQ lunch is 12-1 p.m. Rounds Workshop 1:15-3:30 p.m. Round and Square Dance 7-10 p.m. For the complete schedule see AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Visit Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area at 6 p.m. for a free presentation about reptiles and amphibians. For more information about the evening interpretive programs, nature walks and children’s programs or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
Details: Program will be presented by employees and volunteers of the local Perfect Paws pet shop with the Forest Service. Learn more about the importance of reptiles and amphibians and how to stay safe when venturing into their territory. Live exotic specimens will be brought to the event so bring the entire family for a truly unique viewing experience. The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour. Note: Be advised that evening interpretive programs may be relocated to a covered ramada within the West Side Day Use Area if extremely bad monsoon weather occurs.
SNOWFLAKE: Pioneer Days Arts and Craft Show and car show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Frederickson Park, 106 W. 9th South. For more information, call the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331.
Details: Wide variety of arts and crafts and food vendors. Vintage cars, motorcycles and semi-trucks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SNOWFLAKE: Gun Show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Community Catholic Center, 165 S. Main St. For more information, call 928-245-0383.
Details: Admission is $5. Ammo, modern, knives, military.
SPRINGERVILLE: Bingo at 6 p.m. (every third Saturday) at St. Peters Catholic Church, 203 East Apache Street.
Details: Must be 18 years old to play. Hot dogs, popcorn, soda, water and nachos will be served.
SHOW LOW: Introduction to Square Dancing Class from 5-6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. Come give it a try; you’ll wonder why you waited so long to join in the fun. Open to adults and children from junior high and older. Singles and couples welcome. For more details, call Ken and Virginia Baker 602-689-7189.
SHOW LOW: Mainstream and Plus Square Dance from 7-9 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. Singles and couples are welcome. Visit http://www.AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall for more details. Call Ken and Virginia Baker with questions at 602-689-7189.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 E. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: St. Peter’s Catholic Church presents Bingo at 6 p.m. (every third Saturday) at 203 East Apache Street.
Details: Hot dogs, popcorn, soda, water and nachos will be served. Must be 18 years old to play.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
Sunday, July 21
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at In Bloom’s Nursery’s East garden, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: This midsummer “gathering of many new artists” will spotlight a variety of art mediums including unique crafts, original fine jewelry designs, organic cottage edibles and handmade home and garden decor. Enjoy new local and Arizona artists demonstrating various art styles and friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut wearable keepsakes from vintage coins per your designs. John Calvert will play original guitar favorites daily. Enjoy burgers and fancy Vienna dogs, fresh lemonade and ice cream. Free admission and lots of parking available.
PINETOP: James T performing from 2-5 p.m. at The Den Bar & Grill, 2408 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Variety of music including classic country, pop and Spanish.
SHOW LOW: Mainstream and Plus Square Dance 9-11:30 a.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. Free farewell dance with guest callers for experienced dancers. For the complete schedule, see AzSquareDance.com/WhiteMountainDanceHall or call 602-689-7189.
Monday, July 22
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, July 23
OVERGAARD: Shepherd of the Pines Methodist Church, 3015 AZ-Hwy 277, hosting Tuesday evening entertainment.
Details: Potluck and games indoors and outdoors from 4-7 p.m.
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, July 24
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, July 25
PINETOP: 38th annual Christmas Cabin Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeside Community Center Gym, 1360 N. Niels Hansen Lane (across from the Lakeside Post Office). Look for the waving girls in their caps and white aprons.
Details: Handmade crafts by local artists, baked and canned goods. Quilt raffle benefit for White Mountain Hospice.
PINETOP: Tenth annual Blackwood Quartet in concert at First Baptist Church Pinetop, 1901 E. White Mountain Blvd. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Details: Garry Gross and Pinetopers opening. Admission free, love offering asked. CDs and DVDs will be on sale.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SNOWFLAKE: Free Thursday Night at the Pioneer Park, north end of town, features country music with Aaron Solomon at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy great entertainment. Program will be canceled in inclement weather conditions. Call Event Coordinator, Ladon Warner at 928-386-3010 for more information.
