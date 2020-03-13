Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, March 13
PINETOP: Stateline performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: LEGO-plus held on second Friday of month from 4-5 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts at 7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, March 14
ALPINE: James T performing from 6-9 p.m. at Ye Old Tavern, 42640 US 180, 191. For more information, call 928-339-1837.
PINETOP: Made in Greer, 1684 E. White Mountain Blvd (upstairs) will hold a free craft from 12-4 p.m. coloring Easter eggs.
PINETOP: Stateline performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: St. Patrick’s Day tradition with Pat Shaffery of Pat’s Place and his famous corned beef and cabbage from 12-4 p.m. at Show Low Elks Lodge 2090.
SHOW LOW: Free poetry reading and reciting from 1-4 p.m. featuring Cowboy Poet Chris Isaacs and Artist/poet Steve Taylor accompanied by the Mountain Saddle Band at AAWM Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road.
SHOW LOW: Thunderhorse performing from 8-12 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SPRINGERVILLE: Saturday Night Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Monday, March 16
PINETOP: James T performing a variety of music from 4-6 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-367-4557.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, March 17
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, March 18
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, March 19
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
