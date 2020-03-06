Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, March 6
CONCHO: The New Blue Tattoo will be performing from 4-7 p.m. at the “Y” Bar at the Stanford General Store (east of Show Low at the “Y”).
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal and Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs, #11.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free dance lessons starts at 7 p.m. with instructors Steve & Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. AZ 2-step, cowboy swing, progressive waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha, halftime and many line dances.
Saturday, March 7
ALPINE: James T performing from 6-9 p.m. at Ye Olde Tavern, 42640 US 180, 191. For more information, call 928-339-1837.
LAKESIDE: Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration from 12-2 p.m. at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Saturday Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Monday, March 9
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Café Open Mic from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. Share your talents of music, poetry, dance, etc. on the exact date of the full moon each month. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offerings gratefully accepted. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact Barbara at 928-369-8464 or at Barbara_Courtright@yahoo.com.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, March 10
PINETOP: Stateline performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, March 11
PINETOP: Stateline performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, March 12
PINETOP: Stateline performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Karaoke at Avery’s, 262 W. Main St. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
