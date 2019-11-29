Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Nov. 29
PINETOP: Apache Spirit performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Nov. 30
CONCHO: Josh and Kim of Covered in Sun at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
HEBER: Winterfest Festival from 5-7 p.m. at Tall Timbers Park.
Details: This event offers free hot dogs, hot chocolate and a marshmallow roast and pictures with Santa Claus.
PINETOP: Apache Spirit performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
SHOW LOW: Fifth annual Small Business Saturday Downtown Show Low Merchant Poker Run presented by Show Low Main Street. For more information, call 928-532-2680 or stop by North Star Business Center, 141 N. 6th Street.
Details: Fun day for local holiday shoppers to check out all great retail shops in downtown Show Low while joining in on an interactive poker run and a chance to win some great prizes from participating downtown Show Low merchants.
Sunday, Dec. 1
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
Monday, Dec. 2
PINETOP: James T performing from 4-6 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: James T plays a variety of music.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
Thursday, Dec. 5
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
SHOW LOW: Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low. For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Shines through Jan. 2.
Details: Extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations that lights up the City of Show Low. Light displays in downtown Show Low along the Deuce of Clubs, at Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall (synchronized to holiday music), at Show Low Library and inside Show Low City Park.
