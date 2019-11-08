Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Nov. 8
PINETOP: Joey Leone Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Santa & the Shoppes on Gingerbread Lane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Show Low Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil.
Details: More than 40 vendors on display. Santa on hand to visit and take photos with the kids. Get into the holiday spirit and start shopping early. See the amazing holiday lights and decorations and listen to holiday music as you stroll along Gingerbread Lane. Watch kids whisper in Santa’s ear, enjoy tasty treats and hot beverages.
SHOW LOW: LEGO-plus held on second Friday of month from 4-5 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SHOW LOW: PBS Screening from 6:15-8 p.m. Special event screening of Ken Burns PBS documentary Country Music: A Story of America, One Song At A Time at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SPRINGERVILLE: St. Vincent de Paul hosting a winter festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 117 E. Apache Street in Springerville. At the corner of Apache and Papago streets.
Details: The festival will feature a silent auction, gift and decor, tamales and baked goods. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the organization, which offers assistance with utilities to the needy in Round Valley.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Nov. 9
CONCHO: Whiskey Business at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Joey Leone Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: PBS Screening from 6-8 p.m. Special event screening of Ken Burns PBS documentary Country Music: A Story of America, One Song At A Time at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
SPRINGERVILLE: St. Vincent de Paul hosting a winter festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 117 E. Apache Street in Springerville. At the corner of Apache and Papago streets.
Details: The festival will feature a silent auction, gift and decor, tamales and baked goods. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the organization, which offers assistance with utilities to the needy in Round Valley.
Sunday, Nov. 10
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
SHOW LOW: Santa & the Shoppes on Gingerbread Lane I from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Show Low Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil.
Details: More than 40 vendors on display. Santa on hand to visit and take photos with the kids. Get into the holiday spirit and start shopping early. See the amazing holiday lights and decorations and listen to holiday music as you stroll along Gingerbread Lane. Watch kids whisper in Santa’s ear, enjoy tasty treats and hot beverages.
SPRINGERVILLE: St. Vincent de Paul hosting a winter festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 117 E. Apache Street in Springerville. At the corner of Apache and Papago streets.
Details: The festival will feature a silent auction, gift and decor, tamales and baked goods. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the organization, which offers assistance with utilities to the needy in Round Valley.
Monday, Nov. 11
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: All veterans and a guest are invited to have a free lunch at 11:30 a.m. or dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Summit in the dining room, 2200 E. Show Low Lake Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
LAKESIDE: The Luna Tunes Cafe — “Open Mic” from 6:30-8 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road. For more information, call Barbara Courtright at 928-369-8464.
Details: Monthly celebration through performance of music, poetry, dance and other creative medium held on the exact date of the full moon each month. No experience necessary, sound equipment provided. Public welcome. Share your talents. Coffee and desserts served. There is no charge, but love offering accepted.
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Nov. 14
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
