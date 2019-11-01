Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Nov. 1
CONCHO: Sundowners and His Hired Hands performing from 4-7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Game Zone from 2-3:30 p.m. at Show Low Public library, 181 N. 9th Street in the library event room. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
Details: Fun board games and some console games to sign up for and play for free.
SHOW LOW: Meet the artist at an evening soiree from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Walter’s Art Gallery, 1151 E. Deuce of Clubs. Refreshments will be served.
SNOWFLAKE: Annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Community Center (near NPC), 1655 South Main St.
Details: Over 40 crafter/vendors including gifts, crafts, unique items.
SNOWFLAKE: Canyon Creek Performing Arts presents The Addams Family at 1 and 6 p.m. at Snowflake High School auditorium.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Nov. 2
CONCHO: Special event with Chicago Mike at 4-7 p.m. and Whiskey Business from 7-10 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
LAKESIDE: Hands-On Healing workshop from 2-4 p.m. at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, presented by Rusty Cuave, certified massage therapist and Reiki practitioner. Space is limited, so call Rusty at 928-207-0288 to reserve your space and for more information.
Details: Prayer and meditation to clear out chakra energy centers; experience touch healing and universal energy; connect with your inner healer; learn to “smudge” yourself and your home and so much more. Suggested love offering of $10 goes to Unity.
PINETOP: Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Bird (free) workshop with Blue and Captain Steve Beckwith from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St.
Details: Board certified behavioral therapist and counselor, Beckwith loves working with exotic animals and will offer an interactive workshop on parrots with his bird Blu. All ages welcome.
SNOWFLAKE: Annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Community Center (near NPC), 1655 South Main St.
Details: Over 40 crafter/vendors including gifts, crafts, unique items.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free family movie night at Momentum Life Church, 1359 E. Main St., presents God’s not Dead at 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Family Game Night from 6:15-8 p.m. All ages welcome. Bring your family to the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. to play board games together in celebration of International Games Week. For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Joey Leone Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
PINETOP: Joey Leone Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Nov. 7
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Joey Leone Band performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
