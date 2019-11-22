Get Out for Nov. 22-28

Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Nov. 22
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Empty Bowls from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. offered by Northland Pioneer College Visual Arts, at White Mountain Campus in the Aspen Center, room 104.
Details: Donation of $10 gets you a handmade bowl and serving of soup and bread (while supplies last). Soup provided by Persnikkity’s, Karen’s Cafe and The Love Kitchen. Money raised is donated to an organization working to end hunger and food insecurity.
SHOW LOW: AAWM Cork ‘n Canvas from 2-7 p.m.
Details: Concluding this year with a special event to allow artists the opportunity to offer special art created with gift giving in mind. Cookies and drinks for visitors offered starting at 2 p.m. At 5 p.m. they offer appetizers, wine and live music. Ron Hildreth and his wife, Rachel will provide sing-along worthy piano and Christmas music. Suggested donation is $7 per person to cover cost associated with food.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Nov. 23
CONCHO: James T y Los Vatos performing from 4-7 p.m. at the Stanford General Store Y Bar, at 4 Apache CR.
Details: Brings fresh new music to the White Mountains.
CONCHO: Heber Ridge Band at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: The (new) Blue Tattoo trio performing from 7-11 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SHOW LOW: Silver Creek Performing Arts welcomes Living Legends, a vibrant spectacle of energy, music, costume and dance at 7 p.m. at Show Low High School Auditorium. Tickets are $60 per family for the season; $25/single season ticket; or at the door: $30 per family per performance, or $8 per adult and $6 per youth through high school age. All tickets can be purchased at the door.
Details: In a performance of culturally inspired dance, music, and costumes, Brigham Young University’s Living Legends celebrates the Latin American, Native American and Polynesian cultures in their show “Seasons.” Each year, hundreds of BYU students audition for the opportunity to pay tribute to their ancestors through music and dancing. The audition process is competitive—accepting only the best singers and dancers—and all Living Legends members are of Native American, Latin American, or Polynesian heritage.
Sunday, Nov. 24
CONCHO: James T performing from 2-5 p.m. at the Stanford General Store “Y” Bar.
Details” James T plays a variety of music from country, soft rock/pop and Spanish.
Monday, Nov. 25
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Nov. 28
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.