Friday, Nov. 15
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Nov. 16
CONCHO: The Blue Tattoo performing from 4-7 p.m. at the “Y” Bar at the Stanford General Store (east of Show Low).
CONCHO: Josh and Kim of Covered in Sun performing at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
HOLBROOK: Women’s Fair & Fellowship from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 360 1st Avenue.
Details: Featuring worship music, vendors, coffee and special guest speakers. Lunch will be served. Tickets are $5 and will be available online at firstbaptistchurch.ticketleap.com or at the door. Enjoy the day and hear how God works in lives.
PINETOP: Barrio Latino performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SPRINGERVILLE: Bingo at 6 p.m. (every third Saturday) at St. Peters Catholic Church, 203 East Apache Street.
Details: Must be 18 years old to play. Hot dogs, popcorn, soda, water and nachos will be served.
Monday, Nov. 18
PINETOP: James T. will be performing from 4-6 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: James plays a variety of music including country, Spanish and light pop/rock.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Nov. 21
CONCHO: Jack Huff Jr. performs every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
Details: Huff plays from country to rock ‘50s-’90s music.
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: The Strip Kings performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
