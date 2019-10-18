Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Oct. 18
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
CONCHO: James T and the Vatos will be appearing at Y Bar, Stanford General Store, 4 Apache County Rd. from 4-7 p.m.
Details: Playing fresh new music for the White Mountains.
GREER: Haunted Hotel Experience at Sunrise Park Lodge, 160 AZ-273. For more information, call 855-735-7669.
Details: Locals swear the lodge is haunted, find out for yourself.
LAKESIDE: Show Low Film Festival at 2 p.m. at WME Theatres, 20 E. White Mountain Blvd. Three days of Indie films in four theaters for one low price. This festival is not recommended for children. For schedule and more information as well as online passes, visit www.showlowfilmfestival.com.
LAKESIDE: Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, welcomes an evening with Shari Kline, pianist and composer at 7 p.m. No charge, love offering accepted. For more information, visit www.UnityWM.org.
PINETOP: Arizona Express performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil.
Details: Enjoy lunch for $5, bake sale, 30 local artists. Pies, cakes, cookies, bread, all fresh and homemade (proceeds from bake and food sales benefit Meals on Wheels Show Low).
SHOW LOW: Mystery Experience — Finders Seekers from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. Free.
SHOW LOW: Game Zone from 2-3:30 p.m. at Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. in the library event room. Free.
Details: For ages 8-17, lots of board and console games.
SHOW LOW: Music in the Yard with the Salsa Project from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The House, 1191 E. Hall.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Oct. 19
CONCHO: Homesteaders Connect: 3rd annual Growers Gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lodestar. For directions, contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660.
Details: Bring seeds to share, ideas for next year, sell or trade your surplus goods, find out what worked, what did not work. Improve your garden yield in 2020.
CONCHO: Blue Tattoo performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
GREER: Haunted Hotel Experience at Sunrise Park Lodge, 160 AZ-273. For more information, call 855-735-7669.
Details: Locals swear the lodge is haunted, find out for yourself.
LAKESIDE: Show Low Film Festival at 2 p.m. at WME Theatres, 20 E. White Mountain Blvd. Red carpet event. Three days of Indie films in four theaters for one low price. Ask questions of the directors and actors, take photos and be part of Hollywood experience. This festival is not recommended for children. For schedule and more information as well as online passes, visit www.showlowfilmfestival.com.
PINETOP: Monthly Audubon field trip led by Rob Bettaso will meet at 7 a.m. at the Arizona Game and Fish Department, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd, in the parking lot. For more information call Rob Bettaso at 928-368-8481.
Details: Two mile walk along Billy Creek. Bring appropriate gear, snacks, water, etc. No pets, please. This is the last one for this year.
PINETOP: Arizona Express performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil.
Details: Lunch food court is $5, bake sale, 30 local artists. Pies, cakes, cookies, bread, all fresh and homemade (proceeds from bake and food sales benefit Meals on Wheels Show Low).
SHOW LOW: Bird talk with Blu and Captain Steve from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Details: Learn how to take care of exotic birds and meet Blu, a beautiful Macaw who is very social and loves people. Interactive workshop covers everything you need ot know about getting an exotic bird as a pet.
SHOW LOW: Zombie Fun Run starting at 4 p.m. at Show Low City Park, 751 S. Clark Road. Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army.
Details: Run one mile or if you dare 5k. Registration begins at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for student or $20. Medals for each participant and prizes.
SPRINGERVILLE: Bingo at 6 p.m. (every third Saturday) at St. Peters Catholic Church, 203 East Apache Street.
Details: Must be 18 years old to play. Hot dogs, popcorn, soda, water and nachos will be served.
Sunday, Oct. 20
LAKESIDE: Show Low Film Festival at 2 p.m. at WME Theatres, 20 E. White Mountain Blvd. Three days of Indie films in four theaters for one low price. This festival is not recommended for children. For schedule and more information as well as online passes, visit www.showlowfilmfestival.com.
SHOW LOW: “Tossing Out Domestic Violence” Cornhole tournament fundraiser from 2-8 p.m. at The House, 1191 E. Hall, hosted by Navajo County Family Advocacy Center. Tickets are $25 and available on www.eventbrite.com.
Monday, Oct. 21
CONCHO:Rethinking Aging: A Docu-Discussion and Video “The Biology of Belief,” with Bruce Lipton and ensuing discussion on a paradigm-changing philosophy about aging from 1-3 p.m. at Lodestar Self Care Center. Free. Grow, not grow old. Snacks will be available. For directions, contact: bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
PINETOP: Vivid performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
CONCHO: Focus Your Attention to Achieve Your Intention from 1-3 p.m. with presenter Sandee Mac. For directions, contact: bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660.
Details: Learn several techniques to very specifically open, focus, and direct your mental awareness and perceptions at Lodestar Self Care Center. Suggested donation is $10.
PINETOP: Vivid performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Oct. 24
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Vivid performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Boys Scouts of America Troop 733 hosting annual Spooktacular Haunted House from 5-9 p.m. at 381 N. Central Ave.
Details: Admission is $5 per person, $3 for 10 years and younger. All proceeds help scouts attend summer camp. Note: Adjustments can be made for younger visitors upon request.
SHOW LOW: Trick or Treat Trail and Chilling Terror Trail. Halloween-themed events back-to-back with slightly spooky Trick or Treat Trail beginning at 6 p.m. at the Senior Field Concession Stand and ending at the Old Pavilion at the Show Low City Park. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
Details: Open to kids ages 10 and younger, this is a chance to dress in costume and walk a half-mile portion of the trail with a few spooky scares and lots of sweet treats along the way. The chilling Terror Trail follows at 7 p.m. at the Senior Field. This is a haunted house done trail-style with participants traveling at their own pace while encountering ever more frightful sights along the 1.1 mile city park trail. The first half-mile, teens will enjoy the silly spooks and hair-raising fun of the Trick or Treat Trail, but at the half-mile point the scene will change and only the brave should enter if they dare.
