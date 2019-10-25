Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Oct. 25
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
PINETOP: Vivid performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SHOW LOW: Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, hosts Cork ‘n Canvas from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 928-532-2296.
Details: Live music, socialize with the artists, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Suggested donation of $7.
SHOW LOW: Robotics for adults from 6-8 p.m. at the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. For more information, call Rob at 928-358-6481 or email lefrandt@gmail.com
Details: The group will meet once a month led by Rob Lefrandt, a STEM teacher and robotics coach. Robots will be built from VEX IQ kits, to work with the new “Squared Up” game challenge, as used by the kids in the library’s youth robotics club. No experience needed. User friendly.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Oct. 26
PINETOP: Vivid performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Agewell, an active 50-plus expo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the new Summit Healthcare Center.
Details: Expo for healthier living and choices. Booths, seminars, health and wellness, finances and retirement, preventive care, exercise and fitness.
SHOW LOW: Walking Down Ranch hosting fundraiser from 12-5 p.m. for Veterans Village at 3191 S. White Mountain Road #1.
Details: Pig roast, live music and artists, vendors, raffles, prizes and more. Proceeds go to restoration of cabins at Walking Down Ranch.
SNOWFLAKE: Swap meet at Cedar Hills Senior/Community Center, 9419 Concho Highway (near mile marker 12). Set up is at 7 a.m. For more information, call 928-536-7957.
Sunday, Oct. 27
CONCHO: James T performing from 2-5 p.m. at the “Y” Bar at Stanford General Store. James plays a variety of music, classic country, rock/pop and Spanish.
Monday, Oct. 28
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
CONCHO: Free line dance lessons every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100. For more information, call 928-337-4992.
PINETOP: Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
PINETOP: Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Oct. 31
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Doo-Wah Riders performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Free Movie in the Park at 7 p.m. at 660 N. 9th Place. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
Details: Bring a camping chair or blanket and come sit in the dark while watching Slender Man, that doesn’t sound scary at all, does it? Small town best friends Hallie, Chloe, Wren and Katie go online to try and conjure up the Slender Man — a tall, thin, horrifying figure whose face has no discernible features. Two weeks later, Katie mysteriously disappears during a class trip to a historic graveyard. Determined to find her, the girls soon suspect that the legend of the Slender Man may be all too real. Concessions available.
SNOWFLAKE: Canyon Creek Performing Arts presents The Addams Family at Snowflake High School auditorium.
