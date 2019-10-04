Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday, Oct. 4
ALPINE: James T performing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Foxfire at Alpine, 42661 US-180. For more information, call 928-339-4344.
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
EAGAR: Annual Evening with the Arts youth talent show starting at 6 p.m. in the Round Valley High School Auditorium, 555 N. Butler. This event is sponsored by Preceptor Xi Foundation, Beta Sigma Phi, Alpha Omega Chapter. All proceeds benefit scholarships to local high school seniors.
DETAILS: This is a fun filled evening with wonderful talent provided by our local youth (grades 3-12). Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for students and $20 for family and will be sold at the door.
PINETOP: Kid-n-Nic performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Meet Artist Walter Bethoon from 7-8 p.m. at Walter’s Art Gallery, 1151 E. Deuce of Clubs (behind Chase Bank in Show Low by White Mountain Donut). Refreshments will be served.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189. Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with The Lakesiders. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Round Valley Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Springerville Heritage Center, 418 E. Main St. For more information, call Susan Seils at 928-333-2656, ext. 230.
Details: Free activities. Fall baking contest, photo ops, train rides, face painting, food, cornhole, vendors, hay wagon rides, pumpkin carving contest, apple press and weaving demonstration and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALPINE: Fourth annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighter Appreciation Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Alpine Community Center. Free admission. Supported by the Alpine Community residents and businesses.
CONCHO: Concho Valley Lions Club Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lion’s Park (one block up from the Jiffy Store). For more information, call Chris at 928-245-8292 or 928-207-7880.
Details: Community celebration for whole family while raising funds for park improvements and eyeglasses for the needy in the community.
CONCHO: Blue Tattoo performing from 4-7 p.m. and Heber Ridge Band at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
PINEDALE: Pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Clay Springs Pinedale Fire Department, 1248 Pinedale Road hosted by the Pinedale Heritage, Inc and Clay Springs Pinedale Fire Department.
PINETOP: White Mountain Disclosure CON 2019 presented from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort Casino and Conference Center. Tickets and VIP passes available at www.disclosurecon.com.
Details: All ages event, 12 and under are free with paid adult.
PINETOP: Kid-n-Nic performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Community Old Stuff sale from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Frontier Park, 660 N. 9th Place. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
Details: Discover a load of bargains.
SHOW LOW: Summit Healthcare and NexCore’s open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit Healthcare’s Outpatient Pavilion, 4951 S. White Mountain Road.
Details: Meet with healthcare providers and see department located inside new building.
SHOW LOW: Petsense Adopt-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4201 S. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Pet Allies, Round Valley Animal Rescue and Humane Society of the White Mountains on hand along with food truck Crepe O Licious offering part of proceeds benefiting the shelters.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Care Packages hosting third annual open house from 1-4 p.m. at Buffalo Bill’s Tavern & Grill, 1 N. Bison Preserve Way, Hwy 260 at Bison Crossing.
Details: Enjoy free refreshments, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, live music and silent auction.
SHOW LOW: Festifall for individuals with special needs 16 years and older from 4-7 p.m. at Show Low Elks Lodge, 805 E. Whipple. Call 602-432-1839 to RSVP.
Details: Dinner, games, gifts, prizes, contests, photos and live music by Fat Chance Band.
SHOW LOW: Thunderhorse performing at 8 p.m. at Aces Ale House (formerly Rumors).
Details: Thunderhorse is a high energy band that plays a variety of classic rock, country, as well as recent dance and pop favorites.
TAYLOR: WMHA Gymkhana at Taylor Arena.
Details: Barrels, Washington poles, four leaf clover and jackpot: speed barrel. Books open at 8 a.m. Gymkhana starts at 9 a.m. Time only runs begin at 8:30.
Sunday, Oct. 6
PINETOP: Francesca Moulinier playing piano from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260.
Monday, Oct. 7
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Oct. 10
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Marble Heart performs country at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
