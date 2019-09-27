Editor’s note: Please check for changes before going out to an event. The Get Out! calendar runs every Friday. To submit an item, email it to cruiz@wmicentral.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902. Attn: Corrine Ruiz. Note: Please include location address of the event.
Friday: Sept. 27
CONCHO: Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Firestone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 County Road 5100.
PINETOP: Country Craft Boutique from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pinetop, 1963 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-367-0766.
Details: Homemade crafts and fresh baked goods.
PINETOP: 36th annual Run to the Pines Car Show at Pinetop Lakes Country Club beginning with cavalcade of cars from Show Low Plaza in Show Low to Hon-Dah. Call 928-368-5325 for more information.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 4756 Buck Springs Road (across from Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club).
Details: Over 30 talented local and southwest artists as well as unique crafts vendors demonstrating various art mediums and innovative craft ideas. Also featured are a variety of metal and wood garden and patio art, painted native originals, pottery, Americana period crafts, gemstone, and “punky” handmade jewelry designs. Organic honey, soups, dips and handmade lotion samples will be gifted to all who attend! Friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut custom wearable keepsakes from vintage coins onsite per your request. Chainsaw Dave is back and will perform live carving demonstrations and giveaways each morning and afternoon. Free raffle for each chainsaw carving giveaway starts today and be held daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Guitarist John Calvert will play his awesome originals each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Enjoy hamburgers, Vienna sausages, nachos grande, fresh squeezed lemonade, refreshing pineapple whip and homemade ice cream. There will be lots of parking on The Gathering Place grounds for art show and car show patrons.
PINETOP: 44th annual Fall Artisans Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-367-4290.
Details: Food, spirits, live music, arts and crafts, handcrafted gifts, photos, Native American crafts, kids’ zone, Fall festival bounce carnival and White Mountain Outdoor Expo. Admission is $2, kids 5 and under are free.
PINETOP: The Blue Tattoo performing from 7-10 p.m. at The Lodge, 857 W. White Mountain Blvd.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Mountain Saddle Band performing from 4-8 p.m. at Sal & Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant, 161 E. Deuce of Clubs #11.
SHOW LOW: Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, hosts Cork ‘n Canvas from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 928-532-2296.
Details: Live music, socialize with the artists, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Suggested donation of $7.
SHOW LOW: Western Community Dances from 7-10 p.m. at White Mountain Dance Hall, 1105 Old Hwy 160. For more information, call Ken and Virginia Baker at 602-689-7189.
Details: Best dance floor on the mountain. Live music with Kristy Dee. Variety of dance types: polka, waltz, Arizona and Texas two-step, country swing, Cha-Cha, East & West coast swing, and line dancing, to name a few. Family friendly event with no alcohol allowed. Bring a dessert or appetizers to share, if you like. Punch provided and water and sodas for sale. Donation is $7 per person with family rates available.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
SPRINGERVILLE: Free country dancing lessons at 7 p.m. in the White Mountains with instructors Steve and Deena at Avery’s, 262 W. Main Street. For more information, call 928-333-1111.
Saturday, Sept. 28
CONCHO: Midnight Moon performing at 7 p.m. at Fire Stone Pizza Bar & Grill, 7 CR 5100.
LAKESIDE: White Mountain Symphony Orchestra celebrating its 40th anniversary with a concert dedication honoring veterans and first responders. The concert will be held at Blue Ridge High School Auditorium with two performances at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.wmso.org or at the door. Adult tickets are $10 and youth are $5. Tickets are also available at the Show Low, Pinetop/Lakeside and Snowflake Chamber of Commerce. Numerous raffle prizes will be presented during the intermission. A bake sale with a table full of delicious items is also available for purchase. Get up-to-date concert information at www.facebook.com/WMSOofArizona and liking the WMSO Facebook page.
Details: WWII Veteran Walter Craig, 96, will be narrating “The Greatest Generation” in honor of our veterans. Each veteran and first responders will receive a distinction with a special thank you at the door. A special violin soloist performance by local Blue Ridge High School Teacher Theresa Dick, Ph.D. will be the theme from “Schlinder’s List.”
PINETOP: Country Craft Boutique from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Pinetop, 1963 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-367-0766.
Details: Homemade crafts and fresh baked goods.
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 4756 Buck Springs Road (across from Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club).
Details: Over 30 talented local and southwest artists as well as unique crafts vendors demonstrating various art mediums and innovative craft ideas. Also featured are a variety of metal and wood garden and patio art, painted native originals, pottery, Americana period crafts, gemstone, and “punky” handmade jewelry designs. Organic honey, soups, dips and handmade lotion samples will be gifted to all who attend! Friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut custom wearable keepsakes from vintage coins onsite per your request. Chainsaw Dave is back and will perform live carving demonstrations and giveaways each morning and afternoon. Free raffle for each chainsaw carving giveaway to held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Guitarist John Calvert will play his awesome originals each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Enjoy hamburgers, Vienna sausages, nachos grande, fresh squeezed lemonade, refreshing pineapple whip and homemade ice cream. There will be lots of parking on The Gathering Place grounds for art show and car show patrons.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE: Fall Festival Parade honoring our Great American Heroes starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call 928-368-8696.
PINETOP: 36th annual Run to the Pines Car Show at Pinetop Lakes Country Club. Call 928-368-5325 for more information.
PINETOP: 44th annual Fall Artisans Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Food, spirits, live music, arts and crafts, handcrafted gifts, photos, Native American crafts, kids’ zone and White Mountain Outdoor Expo, Admission fee is $2, kids 5 and under are free.
PINETOP: The Blue Tattoo will be performing from 12-3 p.m. at Charlie Clark’s in The Orchard, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd for the Fall Festival.
PINETOP: Groove City Band performs R&B variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk at the Festival Marketplace and Cooley Streets between 9th and 11th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Diana North at 928-532-2680.
Details: Features local produce growers, food product producers, artisans and craftspeople.
SHOW LOW: Fifth annual Running of the Weiners at 3 p.m. on the Ponderosa Field (upper field) at Show Low City Park hosted by Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital. All proceeds benefit their Warm Contribution charitable fund. Registration forms can be picked up at Alta Sierra Veterinary Hospital, 100 S. Clark Road, or call 928-537-2880 and a registration form can be emailed to you.
Details: Race is open to all dachshunds and dachshund mixes under 20 pounds. Dachshunds compete in the annual race. Grand prize is a free dental, second prize is a Yeti cooler.
SHOW LOW: Salas Project performing at 7 p.m. at Aces Ale House, 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs.
SPRINGERVILLE: Heritage Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honey Shack, 20 W. Main St. Free admission. Runs Friday and Saturday through Oct. 5
Details: Farmers, bakers, artists, crafters and more.
ST JOHNS: Petroglyph Trail guided hike at 9 a.m. at Lyman Lake State Park. Entrance to the park is $7 per car, unless you are a registered camper.
Details: Ranger-led hike on the Petroglyph Trail every Saturday this summer. After the hike stick around for a chat with the ranger.
Sunday, Sept. 29
PINETOP: An Art Affair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 4756 Buck Springs Road (across from Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club).
Details: Over 30 talented local and southwest artists as well as unique crafts vendors demonstrating various art mediums and innovative craft ideas. Also featured are a variety of metal and wood garden and patio art, painted native originals, pottery, Americana period crafts, gemstone, and “punky” handmade jewelry designs. Organic honey, soups, dips and handmade lotion samples will be gifted to all who attend! Friendly pirate Captain Carl will cut custom wearable keepsakes from vintage coins onsite per your request. Chainsaw Dave is back and will perform live carving demonstrations and giveaways each morning and afternoon. Free raffle for each chainsaw carving giveaway to held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Guitarist John Calvert will play his awesome originals each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Enjoy hamburgers, Vienna sausages, nachos grande, fresh squeezed lemonade, refreshing pineapple whip and homemade ice cream. There will be lots of parking on The Gathering Place grounds for art show and car show patrons.
PINETOP: 44th annual Fall Artisans Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Details: Food, spirits, live music, arts and crafts, handcrafted gifts, photos, Native American crafts, kids’ zone and White Mountain Outdoor Expo, Admission fee is $2, kids 5 and under are free.
PINETOP: 36th annual Run to the Pines Car Show at Pinetop Lakes Country Club. Call 928-368-5325 for more information.
Monday, Sept. 30
PINETOP: James T performing from 5-7 p.m. at El Rancho, 1523 E. White Mountain Blvd (every Monday).
Details: Playing Spanish, country and oldies tunes.
PINETOP: Monday Funday at 7 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. Free admission. Must be 21 and over. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
SHOW LOW: White Mountain Symphony Orchestra celebrating 40th anniversary with a concert dedication at 7 p.m. featuring musicians from Show Low High School. Tickets can be purchased at www.wmso.org or at the door. Adult tickets are $10 and youth are $5. Tickets are also available at the Show Low, Pinetop/Lakeside and Snowflake Chamber of Commerce. Numerous raffle prizes will be presented during the intermission. A bake sale with a table full of delicious items is also available for purchase. Get up-to-date concert information at www.facebook.com/WMSOofArizona and liking the WMSO Facebook page.
Details: WWII Veteran Walter Craig, 96, will be narrating “The Greatest Generation” in honor of our veterans. Each veteran and first responders will receive a distinction with a special thank you at the door. A special violin soloist performance by local Blue Ridge High School Teacher Theresa Dick, Ph.D. will be the theme from “Schlinder’s List.”
Tuesday, Oct. 1
PINETOP: Kid-n-Nic performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
LINDEN: Sequioa Village School choir performing pop hits of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. Concert is free, however donations are accepted to fund school’s next musical production. For more information call the school at 928-537-1208. The school is located at 982 Full House Lane.
Details: Concert features popular hits from the Beatles, Queen, Billy Joel and to add a bit of country flair, Dolly Parton, as well as some lesser known artists.
PINETOP: Kid-n-Nic performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
Thursday, Oct. 3
PINETOP: Free country dance lessons with Steve and Deena from 7-8 p.m. at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. For more information, call 928-358-4602.
PINETOP: Kid-n-Nic performs variety at 8 p.m. at Hon-Dah Resort, 777 Highway 260, in the Timbers Showroom. No cover charge. For more information, call 928-369-0299.
